The German army marches - with military Rabbis and Imams?

A German police instructor talks to female Afghan National Police (ANP) officers before a drill at a training centre near the German Bundeswehr army camp Marmal in Mazar-e-Sharif, northern Afghanistan December 11, 2012. German police is mentoring the training program for ANP, as part of an ongoing I. (photo credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS)

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The German Federal Republic is now, 70 years after the end of WW2, the home of Jewish-German citizens once more. As that is the case, should not the German military offer Jewish and Muslim members religious services as it does to Christians?



The head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany Josef Schuster published a column in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in which he voiced the opinion that the time had indeed arrived.



As "young Jews…consider Germany to be their home," he says, Schuster calls to "restore an old tradition."



During the Great War 100,000 Jews served in the German army and were served by 81 German rabbis who served as Feldrabbiner, among them Leo Baeck and Aaron Tanzer.



Currently there are roughly 400 Jewish soldiers serving in the German armed forces, the Deutsche Welle reported, and 1,500 Muslims.



Despite Muslims now being the second largest non-Christian group to serve in the German army, there are at the moment not Imams serving as Chaplins.



This meant that a Muslim-German soldier who wants to ensure that, should he or she die in the field, they are buried according to the Muslim faith - they must see to it on their own.



"During my missions in Afghanistan, I arranged for my body to be washed and wrapped in a shroud," said Nariman Reinke, a naval petty officer who is also a Muslim, "I always carried my shroud with me in a bag."



The process of seeing to a formal process to enlist imams to the military is now 7 years in the making, with no clear end in sight.







As Germany is the home to a large Turkish community it was once thought that the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB) would be a good partner for the government to recruit imams, but recent diplomatic clashes between Turkey and Germany had stopped this process for now. The ongoing concern is that Imams trained outside of Germany might be influenced by ideologies that are not in step with the needs of German society, and seeing that the Muslim community inside Germany is very diverse, it is unclear who can represent it in its entirety to the German state. One of the sensitive issues that the German government must deal with in order to progress is the question of where will these Imams be taught.As Germany is the home to a large Turkish community it was once thought that the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB) would be a good partner for the government to recruit imams, but recent diplomatic clashes between Turkey and Germany had stopped this process for now.The ongoing concern is that Imams trained outside of Germany might be influenced by ideologies that are not in step with the needs of German society, and seeing that the Muslim community inside Germany is very diverse, it is unclear who can represent it in its entirety to the German state.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



