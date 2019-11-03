The Jewish roots of French icon Asterix the Gaul

The iconic adventures of Asterix the Gaul may be most famous in the French-speaking world, but their inspiration is decidedly Jewish.



One of the most famous characters in French comics, and considered by many to be a French national hero, the adventures of Asterix and his sidekick Obelix are popular all over the world. The comics were translated to over 100 languages, including Latin, Welsh and Hebrew. It has inspired 10 movies, the most recent one the 2018 Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion.





But could Asterix be Jewish? While the answer is obviously no – Asterix is literally a Gaul, after all – Ateret Yerushalayim rosh yeshiva



It is important to note that the original writer behind Asterix, René Goscinny, was undoubtedly Jewish, having been born in Paris in 1926 to two Jewish immigrants from Poland. His father accepted a job in Argentina after he was born, unknowingly ensuring their family won't be harmed by the Nazi occupation of France, to which he returned in 1946.



Speaking in an interview reported by Srugim, Rabbi Aviner, who is French himself – after mentioning that this isn't as important as studying Rashi, a medieval Jewish scholar who was also French – reaffirmed Goscinny's Jewishness.



"His father was born in Warsaw, and his grandfather was a rabbi," he explained. "His Jewish identity was strong."



He supported this by providing further examples, such as the importance Groscinny saw in Shabbat dinner; his seeing the value of learning Hebrew; his trips to Israel where he wore a kippah at the Western Wall; and his burial in a Jewish cemetery.



However, Aviner continued explaining that the character's Jewish roots might go beyond the author.



According to Aviner, Groscinny once reportedly explained in a television interview that the story of Asterix – which is about a village in Gallia fighting against the Roman occupation – was directly inspired by the Bar Kochva rebellion, one of the famous Jewish revolt against the Roman Empire.



Kochva, who was seen by many during his time as a Messiah, led the Jews of his time to an initial successful uprising against the Romans.



After two years, during which he took on the leadership of the Jewish people, Roman general Sextus Julius Severus was able to eventually defeat his army and kill him, ending Jewish sovereignty in the land of Israel in 136 CE.



This was the last time Jews will be the dominant society in Israel until the State of Israel was established in 1948.



"Asterix is Bar Kochva," Aviner explained, adding that "the magic potion is the Torah."



The character of Asterix, who is small and witty, is often presented as heroic. Yet he is in no way the leader of his village nor does he inspire to lead the Gauls against the entire Roman Empire. Rather, the comics are deeply humane and intelligent, and the war between Romans and Gauls presented more like a Tom and Jerry cartoon than a serious battle.



Admittedly, the Bar Kochva inspiration is debatable. Indeed, there is a strong belief by many that Asterix's premise is actually inspired by the Nazi occupation of France.



The volume makes extensive reference to Jewish traditions, including the addition of a clearly Jewish character Saul ben Ephishel (meant to sound like "So Beneficial") who is a clear homage to Goscinny himself. The book was released in Hebrew in 2008 as Asterix and the Jerusalem of Black Gold.



The comic was hailed in Europe as a call to be proud of Ethnic identity, and so was translated to a stunning range of minority languages. Including Breton, Picard and Corsican in France alone.





