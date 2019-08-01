Thousands of Jews gathered in Caesarea for the Birthright Mega event

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Thousands of Jews from the diaspora gathered in Caesarea Wednesday night for the Birthright Mega Event.



In the crowd were more than 2000 participants and staff, along with about 1000 IDF soldiers and hundreds of donors. Everyone came together to celebrate Birthright’s 19th summer of free trips to Israel for young adults in the diaspora.

Birthright Israel brings hundreds of thousands of Jews from all over the diaspora to Israel. Currently 68 countries that participate in Birthright and over 700,00 people have participated in the trips.The main act tonight was the Israeli pop duo Static and Ben El. The duo had everyone on their feet singing and dancing along to their famous songs that are often found on Birthright buses throughout Israel. They’re known for their hits “Tudo Bom,” “Yasso,” and “Silsulim” to name a few.The ceremony welcomed Benny Meir, a Lt-Col in the IDF, who talked about important Birthright is and how it helps bring Jews from around the world to Israel and shows people the reality of life here. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also made a video welcoming the participants and donors to Israel.In his address, Netanyahu commended Birthright’s commitment to Israeli advocacy and said he hopes all the participants will become their own ambassadors to Israel when they return home.Shayetet 13 (the Israeli Navy Seals) was given the highest honor for their outstanding contribution to the participants and Birthright organization. Birthright awards a new unit every year for their contribution as soldiers on the different trips.Stephane Legar, an Israeli singer, dancer and model from Bat Yam, was the first major act to take the stage. He sang his hit song “Comme Ci Comme Ca” to warm up the crowd.Then Birthright participants took to the stage to sing “Shevet Achim Ve Achayot” (The Tribe of Brothers and Sisters).Two participants from Yael Adventures, one of the American organizers of Birthright Israel, said their favorite part so far are the people they’ve met.Not a single person was sitting in the audience as artist after artist came to perform for the crowd.

