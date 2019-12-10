Thousands rally in London’s Parliament Square against antisemitism

(JTA) — Thousands rallied in London’s Parliament Square against antisemitism.

More than 3,000 participants, Jews and non-Jews, held signs reading “Together against antisemitism,” “Antisemitism = Racism,” “Solidarity with British Jews” and “racist Corbyn unfit to be PM,” referring to the head of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn

The demonstration Sunday, led by the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism, was held four days before national elections.

No speaker directly mentioned Corbyn or his party, which has been accused of institutional antisemitism. Corbyn has been dogged by criticism over antisemitism in Labour since his election as party leader in 2015.

Some party members have been kicked out for antisemitic rhetoric, but others have been readmitted and thousands of complaints have gone unprocessed. Corbyn himself has called Hamas and Hezbollah his “friends.”

“Today we are here in this square standing before the Mother of Parliaments in the country of the Magna Carta, the country that stood alone as a light in Europe as the hatred of Nazi Germany enveloped the continent,” Gideon Falter, chief executive of Campaign Against Antisemitism, said at the rally. “We stand here to say that Britain is better than this. We stand here to ask all of the people of our country to stand with us.”