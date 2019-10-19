Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump lauds women for 'first spacewalk,' told it isn't

Jessica Meir, the Israeli-Swedish NASA astronaut on an all-female spacewalk told him it wasn't.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
October 19, 2019 04:53
1 minute read.
Trump lauds women for 'first spacewalk,' told it isn't

U.S. President Donald Trump . (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

 US President Donald Trump was fact-checked from the International Space Station when he called two NASA astronauts, including an Israeli national, who embarked Friday on the first all-female space walk.


Fourteen women and 213 men have carried out spacewalks. The first woman was the Russian cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya, who went outside the USSR’s Salyut 7 space station in 1984.

Jessica Meir, a Jewish woman who is a citizen of Sweden, and Michigan-born Christina Koch floated feet first out of the International Space Station’s Quest airlock. They were tasked with replacing a failed power control unit.

According to the Daily Mail, Trump addressed the astronauts while sitting by his daughter Ivanka alongside Vice President Mike Pence. Trump reportedly congratulated the women for being the 'first ever female spacewalkers.'

"This is the first time for a woman outside the space station," he said. "You are amazing people; they are conducting the first ever female spacewalk to replace an exterior part of the space station."

"They are doing some work, and they are doing it in a very high altitude — an altitude that very few people will ever see," Trump said.

Meir fact-checked the President, reminding him that there have been 14 female spacewalks after Savitskaya's first-ever female spacewalk in 1984.

Tracy Caldwell Dyson, who completed three spacewalks as part of the Expedition 24 crew on the space station in 2010, was quoted by The Guardian as calling the landmark spacewalk “significant.”

“As much as it’s worth celebrating, many of us are looking forward to it just being normal,” she said.

The extra-vehicular activity, as the spacewalk is known in astronaut jargon, was delayed by seven months because the space station had only one medium-sized spacesuit on board. NASA sent up a second medium spacesuit this month, The Guardian reported.

On Tuesday, NASA unveiled the prototype for a new spacesuit that could be worn by the next crew, expected to include a woman, to land on the moon. The suit is designed to give a customized fit to the individual astronaut, whatever their shape or size.

Jerusalem Post staff contributed to this report.


Related Content

City of Lyon, France
October 18, 2019
'Dirty Jew' graffitied on Judaica shop in France

By ANNA BRESKY/MA'ARIV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings