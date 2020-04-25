Tufts president: Award for pro-Palestinian club ‘should not have happened’

The president of Tufts University said he disapproved of an award given by the Boston-area school to a pro-Palestinian group that supports the Israel boycott movement.

In a statement Thursday, Anthony Monaco said he would be “reviewing the awards process” and that no university leadership had been involved in the decision to recognize Students for Justice in Palestine . The Collaboration Award was through the Office for Campus Life.

“We as senior leaders take responsibility for this outcome, which should not have happened, and recognize that the award has caused a great deal of pain and concern for Jewish members of our community and others who share concerns about SJP’s policy positions, particularly in light of rising antisemitism in the US and around the world,” Monaco said.

According to Hillel International’s guide to Jewish life on college campuses, 19% of undergraduate students at Tufts are Jewish.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League and a Tufts alumnus, thanked Monaco in a tweet.