Two Milwaukee-area synagogues have scares over suspicious packages

Neither synagogue was aware of the other’s package scare.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
August 21, 2019 04:06
Milwaukee suburbs.. (photo credit: FLICKR)

Two Milwaukee-area synagogues called police to investigate suspicious packages.

One of the synagogues also received a threatening voicemail on Monday morning, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported.

Congregation Shalom in Fox Point, Wisconsin, was concerned about a white powdery substance covering a package it received on Monday. The substance was determined to be packing material, according to the report.



The Shul in Bayside received a package on Monday that it was not expecting. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service called Amazon to determine what was in the package, which turned out to have been ordered by the congregation.



Neither synagogue was aware of the other’s package scare.



The Shul’s threatening voicemail remains under investigation, according to the report.



The Milwaukee Jewish Federation in a statement praised “our law enforcement partners who responded promptly and continue to work tirelessly to keep our community safe.”


