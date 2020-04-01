The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Two NJ couples charged with child endangerment over coronavirus gatherings

'My Office will prosecute any individual who defies or breaks the law, State of Emergency or otherwise. Everyone must respect and follow the law.'

By TZVI JOFFRE  
APRIL 1, 2020 09:56
An Orthodox woman pushes a stroller in Lakewood, N.J. in 2013. The population in the largely haredi Orthodox town has boomed in the past couple of decades, and haredi families are looking to move to neighboring towns (photo credit: DENNIS FRAEVICH/FLICKR VIA JTA)
An Orthodox woman pushes a stroller in Lakewood, N.J. in 2013. The population in the largely haredi Orthodox town has boomed in the past couple of decades, and haredi families are looking to move to neighboring towns
(photo credit: DENNIS FRAEVICH/FLICKR VIA JTA)
Two couples from Lakewood, New Jersey were charged with multiple counts of child endangerment after holding two separate gatherings in the past few days.
On Sunday, Lakewood Township Police were called to a residence after a gathering of people was reported blocking the street. Officers found about 40-50 people, including children, gathered on the front lawn and street of a residence, in violation of Executive Order No. 107 signed by Governor Phil Murphy which bans gatherings of individuals.
The owners of the residence, Eliezer Silber was charged with Violating Any Rule or Regulation Adopted by the Governor and the endangerment of his five children. Miriam, his wife, was also charged with Endangering the Welfare of the five children.
New Jersey State Police Col. Patrick Callahan said that the Silbers were apparently holding a bat mitzvah celebration at their home, according to Philadelphia NBC.
"As I have previously stated, it is my sworn duty to protect all of the residents of Ocean County. That obligation applies across the board,” stated Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer in a post on the prosecutor's office's Facebook page. “My Office will prosecute any individual who defies or breaks the law, State of Emergency or otherwise. Everyone must respect and follow the law."
In a separate incident on Tuesday, Lakewood Township Police were called to the scene of a social gathering and found a group of individuals, including children, on the front lawn and in the residence attending an engagement party, again in violation of Executive Order No. 107.
Yaakov and Eti Kaufman, the owners of the residence were charged with Violating Any Rule or Regulation Adopted by the Governor During a State of Emergency and six counts of Child Endangerment, one for each of their six minor children who were at the gathering.
Joshua Lichtenstein, Brocha Lichtenstein, Tzipora Wolfe, Shmuel Kaufman, Syril Lichtenstein, Samuel Wolfe, Michael Zimmerman and Ruky Zimmerman, all from Lakewood, were also charged with Violating Any Rule or Regulation Adopted by the Governor During a State of Emergency.
Governor Murphy expressed outrage at the continuation of social gatherings and events amid the coronavirus outbreak on Saturday, tweeting "NO CORONA PARTIES. They’re illegal, dangerous, and stupid. We will crash your party. You will pay a big fine. And we will name & shame you until EVERYONE gets this message into their heads."
On Friday, a New Jersey man was charged with making terroristic threats during a state of emergency after he sent Facebook messages to Murphy and others threatening to harm Orthodox Jews for violating state coronavirus restrictions.
Last week, Murphy ordered New Jersey residents to stay home, banned all gatherings and told nonessential businesses to close and called on all residents to practice social distancing if they needed to go out.
Marcy Oster/JTA contributed to this report.


Tags diaspora New Jersey Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Bnei Brak By JPOST EDITORIAL
Seth Frantzman US troops in Iraq finally get Patriot air defense By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Yosef I. Abramowitz Corona’s silver lining By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Why do some Christians believe coronavirus is an apocalyptic prophecy?
Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, an 1887 painting by Viktor Vasnetsov. From left to right are Death, Famine, War, and Conquest; the Lamb is at the top.
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by