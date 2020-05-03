The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Two synagogues burn down in Louisiana, no evidence of foul play

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the synagogue was already engulfed in a sea of flames. According to first responders, the fires were extended above the trees.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 3, 2020 13:27
Lafayette, Louisiana (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Lafayette, Louisiana
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
An abandoned synagogue in Lafayette, Louisiana burned down to the ground on Thursday, according to local news reports - the cause of the fire has not been determined, however, it was determined that the fire started from the interior.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, the synagogue was already engulfed in a sea of flames. According to first responders, the fires extended high above the trees.
The day before the vacant Lafayette synagogue burnt down, an occupied synagogue in New Iberia, Louisiana caught fire - however, firefighters ascertain that the fire was not started intentionally.
The abandoned synagogue has been closed down since the 1990s, it was briefly occupied by another "religious entity" in 2010.
"It hasn't been occupied since 2016, but there's no markings, there's no indication that it was previously [a synagogue]," said Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan, according to ABC News. "It's just a matter of communicating with them to kind of see what kind of activity they had, if the building was unsecured, which is one of our concerns to see whether or not somebody had been recently accessing the building,"
Rabbi Barry Weinstein, who used to lead services at the synagogue before its abandonment spoke to ABC News about the fire.
"It was certainly very beautiful as a synagogue, and [the congregants] were extremely warm to me," Weinstein told ABC News.
"My glass is always half full, as people who know me would comment," Weinstein added. "I'm hoping and praying that this was not anything malicious but some sort of accident that happened inside the temple... the former temple."


Tags synagogue fire Louisiana
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Respect the court By JPOST EDITORIAL
What type of Middle East will the IDF meet after COVID-19? By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus has turned our attention away from other major stories By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Coping with Remembrance Day, comparing the day before, the day after By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Israel is a country, not a concept - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
3 When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen?
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
4 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
5 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by