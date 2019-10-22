UK Chief Rabbi composes blessing honoring women ahead of Simhat Torah

Britain's chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis delivers a speech during a visit with Britain's Prince Charles to Yavneh College, an Orthodox Jewish School in north London, Britain, February 1, 2017.. (photo credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS)

UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis composed a special blessing for honoring women ahead of the Jewish holiday of Simhat Torah, The Jewish Chronicle of London reported on Friday.



Simchat Torah, which in Israel fell on Monday and in the Diaspora on Tuesday, marks the end of the Torah-reading yearly cycle and the beginning of a new one.

Traditionally the man who is called up to recite the blessing over the last portion of the Torah is called Chatan Torah (“groom of the Torah”) and the man who is called up to recite the blessing over the first portion of the new cycle is called Chatan Beresheet (“Groom of the Genesis”).Both functions are considered among the highest honors in synagogue life and are introduced by a long blessing for the chosen one, praising his qualities.According to the JC, recently the United Synagogues, the largest Orthodox network in the UK, introduced an Eishet Chayil (“woman of valor”) honor to pay tribute to women on Simhat Torah.However, there was no blessing designed for the honoree.The new blessing composed by Mirvis praises the Eishet Chayil’s “outstanding contribution of great value to our community.”“Almighty God, may You bless her and all her family, and may she continue to perform outstanding deeds before You with virtue and grace. May You send blessing and success for all her future endeavors,” it adds.

