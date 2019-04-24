UN ambassadors from around the world to join March of the Living

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

WASHINGTON - Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon will lead a large delegation with dozens of ambassadors from all over the world to visit both Poland and Israel next week. Thirty diplomats from countries such as Kenya, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Honduras, Latvia, and Lithuania will join Danon to participate in the "March of the Living" on Holocaust Remembrance Day next Thursday.



More than 10,000 Jewish and non-Jewish youth from around the world will participate in the 31st annual International March of the Living to pay tribute to all victims of the Holocaust and call for an end to antisemitism.

In addition to the UN ambassadors, a delegation of senior diplomats from the US administration will also take part in the mission, including US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, as well as the US ambassadors to Germany and Poland, and others.According to the Israeli Mission to the UN, for many of the ambassadors from Africa, Asia, the Pacific Islands, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, this will be the first time they will take part in the march. The group will visit the Auschwitz death camp and Krakow's Jewish Quarter. After the Holocaust Remembrance Day, the group will fly to Israel.During their five-day-visit to Israel, the diplomats will tour Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, the Western Wall and Jerusalem's old city. They will also visit the Yad Vashem museum and will meet with President Ruvi Rivlin. Ambassador Danon will take the group to the Gaza border, where the diplomats are expected to attend a briefing with Senior IDF Officers.Ambassador Danon told the Jerusalem Post that "the participation of ambassadors in the March of the Living is proof that we are on the right track to crack the walls of the silence of the international community when it comes to anti-Semitism.""We saw last week in Poland an effigy of a doll with Jewish characteristics beaten. In Australia, swastikas were sprayed on a public beach, and in the US, we still see some invoking the 'Heil Hitler' salute. We will not allow a reality in which the Jews of the world return to a life lived in fear. This battle is not just battle over the memory of the past, but also about the future of the coming generations."

