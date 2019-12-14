UNESCO removes Belgian carnival’s status over allegations of antisemitism

The Aalst Carnival, a three-day event in the Belgian city of Aalst, was removed from United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the organization announced on Friday.The Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity cited “the recurrence of racist and antisemitic representations” in the carnival as the basis for its decision, UNESCO wrote in a press release.renounce its UN cultural heritage status after facing accusations of racism and antisemitism, the German publication DW reported on December 1.The mayor of Aalst, Christoph D’Haese, also said it is “unavoidable” that Jews will be mocked again in the 2020 edition.“We are neither antisemitic nor racist. All those who support this are acting in bad faith. Aalst will always remain the capital of mockery and satire,” Belga news agency reported, quoting a statement by D’Haese.The carnival, which featured antisemitic figures, including caricatured Jews with money and rats, garnered criticism from he Simon Wiesenthal Centre (SWC) and other organizations. SWC, alongside UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI), requested UNESCO remove the carnival from its list in March.“UNESCO status brought thousands of tourists to the carnival. Delisting is no guarantee for a hate-free Aalst Carnival... We will be monitoring and,if necessary, take measures to inform our worldwide membership and other friends of the dangers in visiting a hatefest,” said SWC Director for International Relations, Dr. Shimon Samuels. “Unfortunately, Belgium and its civil liberties NGO, UNIA, remained unhelpful in their defense of ‘freedom of expression,’ even when serving as camouflage for racism. The UNESCO Committee understood clearly that racism was a violation of its objectives, thus permitting the precedent of delistment,” SWC wrote in a statement praising the carnival’s status removal.SWC congratulated UKLFI and the Brussels-based IMPAC, calling them its “partners in this process,” and noting that they “brought a 22,500 signature petition against Aalst’s antisemitism to the Committee meeting in Bogotà.”The town of Aalst decided to
The UN organization concluded its statement by saying, “UNESCO stands by its founding principles of dignity, equality and mutual respect among peoples and condemns all forms of racism, antisemitism and xenophobia.”Rossella Tercatin and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.
