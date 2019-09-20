US Ambassador to the UN: 'Israel will have no better friend than myself'

WASHINGTON - Kelly Craft, who recently appointed as the US Ambassador to the UN, vowed on Friday to maintain support for Israel. Craft, who replaced Nikki Haley – a staunch supporter of Israel, made it clear that she would act the same way.





In her first appearance at the monthly Middle East debate at the UN Security Council, Craft said: "The United States has always supported Israel in the past. The United States supports Israel today. The United States will always support Israel moving forward."

"Israel will have no better friend than Kelly Craft," she added. Danny Danon, the Israeli envoy to the UN, thanked Craft. "We welcome your presence here and look forward to your voice being heard on behalf of the American people."

Following their statements in the Security Council, Ambassadors Danon and Craft met outside the Council chamber.

"The United States will have no better friend than the State of Israel," Danon added. "Ambassador Craft made it clear today that the US remains strongly committed to Israel and our security. With her help, together, we can continue to change the culture at the United Nations."

In his speech, Danon called the Security Council to keep the pressure on Iran: "Iran poses the greatest danger to regional stability and security. Iran must be stopped. Not with smiles and handshakes, but with economic, political, diplomatic, and any other pressure as necessary. I call on the member of this esteemed Council to act against the Iranian violations and exert more pressure on Iran."

Danon also addressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks last week regarding the future status of the Jordan Valley.

"We are looking forward to hearing Jordan's position," said the Israeli envoy. "Nonetheless, Israel has its own position, one that guarantees defensible borders for our country. Israel cannot have defensible borders without control of the Jordan Valley."

He quoted a speech of Israel's former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin who said, "The security border of the State of Israel will be located in the Jordan Valley, in the broadest meaning of that term."

"Prime Minister Netanyahu repeated this exact phrase last week," Danon clarified. "Defensible borders are not just required for Israel's security but is a necessary condition for regional stability. We would never accept a situation in which Iran also conducts its terror strategy from the outskirts of Ramallah and in the Judea hills overlooking Ben-Gurion Airport, Tel Aviv, and Israel's civilian and financial center."

"This is our firm position," Danon added. "We understand that Jordan and others have their own stances. These differences create an opportunity for dialogue."

