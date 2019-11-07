U.S. Zionist Congress 2020 elections: What are they and why are they important?

The race for the Zionist Congress 2020 elections in the United States is on.



Although the election only commences from January 21 to March 11, several organizations have thrown their hats in the ring calling on supporters to vote for them so that they can run in the upcoming election.

Elections take place every five years. American Jews over the age of 18 can vote.How come we have these elections and why are they important?Established by father of Zionism Theodor Herzl in 1897, the Zionist Congress was the legislative body of the Zionist Organization (ZO), a non-governmental entity that promotes Zionism.Today, these two entities are known respectively as the World Zionist Congress (WZC) and the World Zionist Organization (WZO).The WZC, which in many respects serves as a “parliament for the Jewish People,” comprises some 500 delegates and meets in Jerusalem every five years.Overall, Israel has 190 delegates, which forms about 38% of the congress, the United States has 145 delegates, which makes up 29%, while the remainder of world Jewry has 165 delegates, forming 33% of the congress’s make-up.According to the WZO, the Zionist Congress enables delegates to exert ideological influence on both Israeli society and the global Jewish agenda, as well as allocate financial and other resources to various organizations – including the Reform Movement – in Israel.In the US, the American Zionist Movement (AZM) “organizes a grassroots vote where the American Jewish community elects 145 delegates to the WZC.“This election is also an opportunity to show broad support for Zionism and to express views on important matters affecting the Jewish community, Israel and the Diaspora,” the group explained.The AZM made it clear that the 2020 election is expected to be “historical” because “with more slates than ever before, American Jews have a rare opportunity to make a direct impact on the future direction of Israel and diaspora affairs.” World Zionist Organization vice chairman Yaakov Hagoel told The Jerusalem Post that they were expecting some 20 slates to take part in the 2020 election.“In two weeks, we will have a list of those parties and we will know who the finalists will be,” he said.Asked how American Jewry were expected to vote, he said it was “too soon to tell or to see what changes will take place.”Personally though, Hagoel said that he hopes that “the right-wing coalition will grow.”Several slates have, in the past few months, made their intentions to run in the election clear.In a press statement AMIT, the top educational network in Israel, stressed the importance of these elections.Sondra Sokal, past AMIT president, current member of the Expanded Executive of the World Zionist Organization, and cabinet member of the American Zionist Movement said in a statement that, “This is the only place where the Jews of America get a chance, in a democratic election, to vote for who they would like to represent them on hard issues — issues such as who is a Jew, such as conversion law — that we grapple with every day.”AMIT made it clear that this vote “will elect the 145 American representatives to the 38th World Zionist Congress—the largest delegation outside of Israel—and will determine which group has the greatest impact on setting policy for the coming years.“It will also ultimately determine how $3 billion gets spent annually on issues and activities that are most important to Israel and Diaspora Jewry,” the statement explained.Mercaz, the Zionist Organization of Conservative Movement, slate that is campaigning to run in the January elections explained on its website that these elections are important because “it is the only political arena in Israel where Diaspora Jewry has a seat and the only place where Israeli decision makers must hear us out. We have a voice, and that voice translates into funding.“The bigger that voice, the better able we are to allocate funds and influence decisions,” it said.In its message to voters, Mercaz said that a vote for the slate “allows for our Conservative/Masorti communities in Israel to live the lives we take for granted in the United States, where Conservative conversions are accepted without question, women can read Torah proudly and without fear, and egalitarian minyanim are celebrated.”The Kol Yisrael slate defines itself as “For the Love of Israel - Making Zionism Compelling in the 21st Century.“We can and must respond to these threats to our peoplehood in thoughtful, strategic, and innovative ways at this challenging point in our shared history,” their mandate states. “We must reinvigorate the Zionist dream. We in America must find new ways to fully engage with Israel and embrace our shared heritage and shared destiny.”Kol Yisrael’s main aims are to “bridge the growing gap and establish personal and meaningful connections between our communities and the state and people of Israel, place the emphasis and focus on our youth” and “Restore Zionist innovation.”A new coalition slate calling itself the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), Torah from Sinai, & National Pro-Israel Partners Coalition: Courageously Defending Israel, Sovereignty & the Jewish People, stressed that with the rise in antisemitism, “now is the time to use communal funds to assure the safety and security of the entire Jewish people.“We must focus on combating antisemitism and anti-Zionism and on rescuing Jews from countries where Jews are no longer safe,” the slate said on its website.During its campaign, it stressed several aims. This includes prioritizing saving Jewish lives; combating Jew-hatred and Israel-hatred; and promoting Jewish and Zionist education; as well as “supporting the Jewish people’s rights in Israel, united Jerusalem and Judea/Samaria.”The final list of slates who will have made it into the 2020 election voting process will be announced towards the end of the month.

