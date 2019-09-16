Ukrainian Jew restores 150-year-old Torah scroll written by ancestor

About 150 years ago, a Lithuanian Jew, Henrich Levin, finished writing a Torah scroll. Six generations after, the scroll, which survived two world wars, major traveling and communist persecutions, was restored and re-inaugurated in Kharkov, Ukraine, last week.



According to the Federation of Jewish Communities of the CIS – FSU, until the collapse of Former Soviet Union, for a long time the latest descendants of Levin did not precisely know what the scroll was.

“It was hidden on the shelf,” the Kolpaks explained in an interview with local media. “The family was assimilated and knew very little. What we knew about that ‘thing on the shelf’ is that it’s holy and no one is allowed to touch it.”The Levin family moved to Kharkov at the beginning of the First World War and temporarily fled to Kazakhstan during the Second War World, always carrying the scroll with them. Under the Communist regime, the Torah was read in secret prayer services, until it was too deteriorated to be fit to use.Ephraim Kolpak began to reconnect to Judaism after Rabbi Moshe Moskowitz and his wife Miriam moved to Kharkov about twenty years ago, as emissaries from the Chabad-Lubavitch Chassidic group.Chabad has been instrumental in the Jewish revival in the former Soviet Union and satellite states. Kharkov is Ukraine’s second-largest city. In a 2014 interview with The Jerusalem Post, Moskowitz said that there were approximately 30,000 Jews in the city.Kolpak sponsored the restoration of the Torah scroll in honor of his upcoming wedding.“It was a very special moment when Efraim was called to read from this Torah, the one written by his very ancestor over 150 years ago that went through so much,” the Kolpak family commented. “Now the Torah is back in the central Kharkov synagogue and is going to be used.”

