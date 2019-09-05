Vanity Fair names Lisa Bonet, Zoe Kravitz as best dressed

91st Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals - Red Carpet - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019 - Lisa Bonet (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni); Cast member Zoe Kravitz poses at the Big Little Lies season 2 premiere in New York City, U.S., May 29, 2019 (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton). (photo credit: REUTERS)

Lisa Bonet, best known for her role as Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show, and her daughter, Zoe Kravitz, who currently stars in HBO's Big Little Lies, were both placed on "The 2019 Vanity Fair Best-Dressed List."



Both Bonet and her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, Zoe Kravitz's father, are half Jewish.

"Jews and African-Americans have had so much pain, carried so much on their shoulders, and come so far," Kravitz told Elle Magazine , referencing her Jewish heritage. She also discussed the fact that she went through an "awkward phase" as a child, "I didn’t have beauty as a crutch, and I’m thankful for that because I had to develop my personality." Now, especially after being included on the Vanity Fair list, there's no doubt that her awkward phase is far behind her.Bonet was pictured in Vanity Fair with her husband Jason Momoa, both of whom were wearing matching shades of pink. Bonet named Frida Kahlo and Marchesa Casati as her style icons and told Vanity Fair that her style motto is “always a bit of a rebel yell.”Kravitz was featured on her own, sporting neon green pants, a white shirt, and two jackets: a black one underneath an orange one. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kravitz admitted to "overusing" white t-shirts, making it less than surprising that her best dressed outfit featured one. In the interview she also said that when it comes to style her motto is “no fear,” as seen in her neon green pants.

