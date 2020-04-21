Watch Live: United States Holocaust memorial ceremony

The pre-recorded program will include remarks by Holocaust survivor and Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel, founding chairman of the Museum, as well as Benjamin Ferencz, the last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor. The program will also include tributes from Holocaust survivors to the family members they lost; and the public will be invited to participate in a names reading of Holocaust victims.



In Israel, the national Holocaust ceremony was broadcast live from an empty Yad Vashem Monday night.

Holocaust Remembrance Day is marked on April 21. In the United States, the week-long Days of Remembrance is observed from Sunday, April 19, through Sunday, April 26. Viewers can share their remembrances and reflection online with the hashtag #WeRemember.

“Seventy-five years ago this spring, U.S. and other Allied troops liberated camps across Nazi-dominated Europe,” said Museum director Sara J. Bloomfield. “Those brave individuals who defeated Germany and its allies, finally brought an end to the genocide of European Jews. We remember the six million Jewish men, women and children whose voices, hopes and dreams were silenced. Their struggles to retain their dignity and humanity in the face of unimaginable terror and violence, and their stories of defiance, resistance and resilience remind us of what is possible in moments of crisis.”

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum will lead the nation in the Days of Remembrance with a virtual national commemoration on Tuesday, April 21, at 11 a.m. EDT, to honor the victims and survivors of the Holocaust.