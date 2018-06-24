Who are the few Israelis that could benefit from Trump’s trade war?

ZIM cargo ship 311.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For a symbolic $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
With the US threatening tariffs against China and the European Union – and both parties promising to hit back – many macro-economists are alarmed by the prospect of a budding trade war.
Protectionist policies tend to unravel companies’ sprawling supply chains, leading to slower economic growth and business uncertainty.
Most of the threats have yet to be acted upon, with the US, China and the EU enacting tariffs on a limited range of products – such as steel, aluminum and some agricultural goods.
Any disruption in global trade would hurt Israel more than it would help
. The country exports around 30% of its GDP in goods and services, according to the World Bank, a far higher percentage than the US and China.
Yet certain businesses in Israel could take advantage of the squabbling – especially exporters whose products can replace EU, US or Chinese goods hit by tariffs.
“If there’s a trade war between the US and other countries, the exports of China or the EU could be limited in the US and Israel could supplant those services or goods – like in parts of the defense contractor industry,” Alex Zabezhinsky, chief economist at Meitav Dash Investment House, told The Jerusalem Post
.
Israeli exports are disproportionately of hi-tech products, and it’s harder for companies to replace Israeli software ingenuity than for foreign consumers to substitute American soybeans or whiskey.
“That means that even if tariffs are going up and global trade will suffer, it will be hard to replace some – not all – of Israeli products with other products that are cheaper,” Ori Greenfield Psagot Investment House’s chief economist and strategist, told the Post
.
Greenfield added: “Some products that we sell are not replaceable, like Intel micro-processing chips, cybersecurity services, weapons systems.”
Yet many Israeli hi-tech and cybersecurity companies have set up subsidiaries in the US – in order to benefit from American free-trade agreements with other countries. Those firms would get hit regardless.
If Israeli firms are smart, they could monitor which products were affected by tariffs – and quickly broker deals.
“If China wants to limit US agricultural exports to China, then maybe Israel could take a chunk of that business,” Zabezhinsky said.
When the EU put sanctions on Russian exports – to punish the country for its invasion of Ukrainian Crimea – Israeli agricultural exports increased to Russia, Zabezhinsky added.
The infighting could also propel the Israeli government to solicit more free-trade agreements with other countries.
“We’re trying to push down on the pedal to get more trade agreements,” Ohad Cohen, trade commissioner for the Economy Ministry, told The Marker
last week.
The Israeli trade official added: “In the past two months, we have signed an upgraded trade agreement with Canada and a new trade agreement with Panama. Additionally, we’ve concluded negotiations with Ukraine and we are progressing in talks with South Korea, Vietnam and China, along with trying to renew talks with India. The goal is to create as many opportunities as possible for [Israeli] exporters.”
Economists contacted by the Post
poured cold water on the Economy Ministry’s trade negotiations, saying that with more and more countries propping up protectionist barriers, countries are forced to raise tariffs in response.
And it’s hard to stay neutral when countries are going tit-for-tat. Greenfield outlined a worst-case scenario where Israel can’t stay above the fray.
“What are we going to do if the European Union asks Israel to raise tariffs on US imports or else they’ll raise tariffs on Israeli exports? Will we take the EU’s side? The US’ side? We have more trade with Europe but we’re closer politically with the US.”
Greenfield added: “A trade war is not just something you can go into and have no casualties.”