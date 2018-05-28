May 28 2018
|
Sivan, 14, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Why was ‘shalom’ erased from a Netflix promo co-produced by Jay-Z?

Promotion for ‘Time’ series – co-produced by Jay-Z – removes Hebrew word from rapper’s T-shirt.

By
May 28, 2018 19:09
1 minute read.
Why was ‘shalom’ erased from a Netflix promo co-produced by Jay-Z?

Jay-z's edited shirt, before and after. (photo credit: NETFLIX SCREENSHOT)

A documentary series – co-produced by rapper Jay-Z – hit Netflix last year, telling the story of a high school student imprisoned for three years without even being convicted of a crime.

The series Time: The Kalief Browder Story premiered in March 2017, but it wasn’t until this week that one eagle-eyed Israeli viewer noted something about the show’s promotion: the word “shalom” in Hebrew had been deleted from the rapper’s T-shirt.
Yair Kivaiko, an Israeli who works for a local start-up, posted on Facebook and Twitter on Sunday wondering why the image – featuring Jay-Z standing next to Browder – had been edited.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


“Hey @netflix, why doesn’t the ‘Time’ series cover show the full writing on Jay-Z’s shirt, with the Hebrew writing?” Kivaiko wrote, sharing both the original and edited images.


In the fifth episode of the six-part series, the original image is shown, featuring Jay-Z with his arm around Browder. In the series itself, the word “shalom,” meaning “peace,” is written in Hebrew, English and Arabic. On the Netflix home screen for the film, however, the same image is shown, but the Hebrew word has been airbrushed out. Just a hint of the word in Arabic can still be seen on the bottom of the screen.

A representative for Netflix in Israel would only provide a one-sentence reaction to a question from The Jerusalem Post.

“The word ‘Peace’ is a universal word understood by every viewer,” it said.

A representative for Jay-Z’s public relations agency did not respond to a request for comment on Sunday.


Related Content

File photo: Divorce.
May 28, 2018
Australian groups provide get refusal information to government committee

By JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut