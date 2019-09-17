Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Wiesenthal Center denounces threats, vandalism at atrocity site in Romania

Dr. Efraim Zuroff of the Weisenthal Center warns to expect more antiseimtic "disgusting" acts in the absence of legislation to punish perpetrators.

By HEDDY BREUER ABRAMOWITZ
September 17, 2019 14:43
1 minute read.
Efraim Zuroff

Efraim Zuroff. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Weisenthal Center announced yesterday in Jerusalem that they denounce the vandalism with swastikas of a Holocaust memorial memorial in Bogdaovka, where one of the great atrocities of the Holocaust took place. The massacre by Romanian soldiers, the regular Ukrainian police Kazachievici, civilivans and ethnic Germans murdered over 40,000 Jews.
 
Bogdaovka  was the location of an extermination camp in Transnistria, Romania, mostly from Odessa and the rest from Bessarabia. With the outbreak of typhoid, the German and Romanian administrator decided to kill all the internees.

The massacre took place from December 21 through December 31. In the first stage, the infirm were forcibly packed into two locked stables, doused with kerosene and set ablaze. In the next stage, other prisoners were led to a ravine and shot in the neck or killed by hand grenades. The rest of the prisoners froze to death while digging pits in the freezing cold with their own hands. The Romanian administrator then ordered that all the bodies be burned.
 
In the center’s press statement, Director for Eastern European Affairs, Holocaust historian Dr. Efraim Zuroff also noted that there were threats made against  three prominent Jewish persons: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Jewish activist Eduard Dolinsky and former minister Evgeny Chervonenko, now a television presenter.
 
Zuroff's statement said that antisemitic vandalism was "frequent" in the Ukraine and was due in part to the failure on the part of Ukrainian authorities to pass criminalize antisemitic acts. He stated that as long as “ these disgusting and offensive actions” cannot punish the perpetrators, “they will continue and increase.” The center urges expediting the passing of legislation to outlaw “antisemitism and all other forms of racial hatred and xenophobia.


Related Content

Yellow police tape lies on the road as federal agents work at a crime scene in the town in Mexico
September 17, 2019
NY Jewish day school admin arrested for ‘production of child pornography’

By BEN SALES/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut