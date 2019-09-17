Wiesenthal Center denounces threats, vandalism at atrocity site in Romania



The Weisenthal Center announced yesterday in Jerusalem that they denounce the vandalism with swastikas of a Holocaust memorial memorial in Bogdaovka, where one of the great atrocities of the Holocaust took place. The massacre by Romanian soldiers, the regular Ukrainian police Kazachievici, civilivans and ethnic Germans murdered over 40,000 Jews.





The massacre took place from December 21 through December 31. In the first stage, the infirm were forcibly packed into two locked stables, doused with kerosene and set ablaze. In the next stage, other prisoners were led to a ravine and shot in the neck or killed by hand grenades. The rest of the prisoners froze to death while digging pits in the freezing cold with their own hands. The Romanian administrator then ordered that all the bodies be burned.

Bogdaovka was the location of an extermination camp in Transnistria, Romania , mostly from Odessa and the rest from Bessarabia. With the outbreak of typhoid, the German and Romanian administrator decided to kill all the internees.The massacre took place from December 21 through December 31. In the first stage, the infirm were forcibly packed into two locked stables, doused with kerosene and set ablaze. In the next stage, other prisoners were led to a ravine and shot in the neck or killed by hand grenades. The rest of the prisoners froze to death while digging pits in the freezing cold with their own hands. The Romanian administrator then ordered that all the bodies be burned.

In the center’s press statement, Director for Eastern European Affairs, Holocaust historian Dr. Efraim Zuroff also noted that there were threats made against three prominent Jewish persons: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Jewish activist Eduard Dolinsky and former minister Evgeny Chervonenko, now a television presenter.



Zuroff's statement said that antisemitic vandalism was "frequent" in the Ukraine and was due in part to the failure on the part of Ukrainian authorities to pass criminalize antisemitic acts. He stated that as long as “ these disgusting and offensive actions” cannot punish the perpetrators, “they will continue and increase.” The center urges expediting the passing of legislation to outlaw “antisemitism and all other forms of racial hatred and xenophobia.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });