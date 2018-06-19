June 19 2018
|
Tammuz, 6, 5778
|
Woman chasing after Jewish kids with knife arrested in London

The woman, 47, was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offense and sent for a mental health evaluation.

By JTA
June 19, 2018 09:12
An ambulance waits outside the emergency department in London, Britain

An ambulance waits outside the emergency department in London, Britain. (photo credit: STEFAN WERMUTH/REUTERS)

A woman was arrested in a London neighborhood for running after Jewish children while brandishing a knife and shouting “I want to kill all you Jews.”

The incident took place on Sunday evening in Stamford Hill, which has a large haredi Orthodox population. Some 15 children aged 8 to 15 were walking home from a local synagogue following the evening prayer service.

London Police were alerted to the threat by the Shomrim neighborhood watch group, according to the London-based Jewish Chronicle.

The woman, 47, was arrested on suspicion of a “racially aggravated public order offense,” police told the newspaper. She was sent for a mental health evaluation.

Police said the incident was not terror related.


