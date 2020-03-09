The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Yeshiva U. students complain over college refusal to approve LGBTQ group

The YU Alliance, a student-run organization that does not receive funding from the student councils, currently holds LGBTQ-related events off-campus.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
MARCH 9, 2020 04:59
LGBTQ flag (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
LGBTQ flag
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Seven Yeshiva University students filed a discrimination complaint over the school’s refusal to approve an LGBTQ student group.
The complaint was filed with the city Human Rights Commission last month, the New York Post reported over the weekend.
The complaint states that YU has “refused to allow an official LGBTQ student group” over the course of many years, and has “suppressed LGBTQ-themed events,” the New York Jewish Week reported.
In February, the presidents of Yeshiva University’s seven student councils abstained from voting on whether or not to approve the YU Alliance, an LGBTQ club, leaving the club’s fate to the administration.
The YU Alliance, a student-run organization that does not receive funding from the student councils, currently holds LGBTQ-related events off-campus.
Last spring, an application for a gay/straight alliance at YU was approved by the student council leadership but was subsequently denied by members of the YU administration, according to the Jewish Week.


