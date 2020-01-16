York University reinstates pro- and anti-Israel student groups

Two groups at clashed at York University in Tornto, Canada, during a "Herut Canada" event, which featured reservists from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) giving their perspectives on the Arab-Israeli conflict. Members of the anti-Israel group, Students Against Israeli Apartheid (SAIA) "stormed" the event, according to a statement by the Lawfare Project. Following the event, both SAIA and Herut were temporarily suspended, meaning they were unable to reserve rooms or put up fliers or tables on campus, according to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS). Herut has since regained the full "rights and privileges" of a campus group, The Lawfare Project wrote in a statement.At the event, the anti-Israel students shouted "antisemitic hate speech and violently" tried to take over the event, according to The Lawfare Project. The organization described the SAIA members as an "angry anti-Jewish mob" and called York's initial decision to suspend both groups "misguided." “The only thing Herut is guilty of is trying to have a meaningful discourse about Judaism and Zionism on a college campus plagued by Jew-hating fanatics,” said Brooke Goldstein, Executive Director of the Lawfare Project. “While we strongly disagree with the initial suspension, we are pleased that the university has taken the right action now by restoring Herut’s status on campus. Hopefully, this action marks the beginning of increased scrutiny of campus antisemitism.”