Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yvette Lundy, French Resistance member who helped Jews, dies at 103

Lundy, who also survived two Nazi concentration camps, died in the northern French town of Epernay on Sunday.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
November 5, 2019 04:18
1 minute read.
Yvette Lundy

Yvette Lundy. (photo credit: G.GARITAN/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)



(JTA) — Yvette Lundy, a member of the French Resistance who provided false identification papers to Jewish families, has died. She was 103.

Lundy, who also survived two Nazi concentration camps, died in the northern French town of Epernay on Sunday.



She would go on to become a schoolteacher and also worked at the town hall.



Lundy joined the Resistance at the beginning of the Nazi occupation of France, the French news agency AFP reported. She provided fake papers to Jewish families and escaped prisoners of war.



She was arrested, interrogated and imprisoned by the Gestapo in 1944, when she was 28. Lundy was imprisoned at the Ravensbrück concentration camp and later at Buchenwald. Later she later was assigned to a Kommando slave labor unit near Weimar and was liberated by the Russian army in April 1945.



Lundy returned to France but did not begin speaking about her experiences until 1959.



“The words of Yvette Lundy were a powerful call for citizen vigilance, so that the darkest hours of the 20th century would never be repeated,” a statement issued by the office of President Emmanuel Macron said.



Her memoir “Le Fil de l’araignée” (The Spider’s Web) was published in 2012. In 2017, she received one of France’s highest honors, becoming a Grand Officer of the Legion of Honour.


Related Content

Roger Staubach, a former quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys and an NFL Hall of Fame inductee
November 5, 2019
Hall of Fame quarterback Staubach to be honored for support of Israel

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings