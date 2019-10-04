1000 breast reconstruction surgeries performed in Israel per year

Approximately 1000 breast reconstruction surgeries are performed in Israel per year on women dealing with breast cancer, according to a new report by the Plastic Surgery Association.



Some of these surgeries involve the insertion of a prosthetic implant after the removal of the tumor. Others involve the use of skin and fat tissue from other areas of the body, or alternatively a biological sheet based on human tissue.

"It is common to think that plastic surgery specialists are involved in cosmetic surgeries alone, but it is important to know that the members of the association lead the critical surgeries for breast reconstruction in Israel for women who have dealt with breast cancer, which contribute greatly to a better quality of life," said Chairman of the Israeli Association of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery at the Medical Association, Meir Cohen.During the announcement and upon the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month , plastic surgeon specialists as well as breast reconstruction specialists gathered for a photo, all of which were wearing pink robes, the symbolic color of breast cancer awareness. Some of these doctors plan on wearing the robes throughout the rest of October.The Israeli Association for Plastic and Aesthetic surgery was established to provide a professional organizational framework for the 300 specialist doctors involved in plastic surgery in Israel.For women who are dealing with breast cancer, plastic surgery for breast reconstruction is a dramatic and vital stage, affecting their healing process and body image. October 16 is the international commemoration day of breast reconstruction surgery, during which new research is revealed, as well as advanced techniques in the field of reconstruction.Breast reconstruction surgery intends to reproduce a breast as similar as possible to how it appeared before the removal of the tumor, as well as symmetrical to the healthy breast.Research shows that breast removal surgery, whether partial or full removal, has a negative impact on women's self-image, their feeling of femininity, and their intimate relationships. The reconstruction surgery is therein critical to the mental healing of a woman after a tumor was removed Women can have the breast reconstruction surgery either immediately or a certain period of time after having breast removal surgery, but today, most women have the reconstruction done immediately. However, those who will need post-operative radiation therapy usually delay the breast reconstruction to after the treatment is done.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });