The 25th person is from central Israel. He vacationed in Spain and returned to the country on March 2. Patient No. 24 from the center of the country and flew to Greece on February 27 with a group of pilgrims, many of whom have since been diagnosed with the virus. He returned to the country on March 3.

The 23rd person diagnosed with coronavirus was announced Saturday night. He lives in Tel Aviv and returned to the country from a vacation in Italy on February 29. The man went into immediate quarantine and only left his house to vote on March 2 at a “coronavirus voting station” in the area.

Twenty five Israelis have been diagnosed with coronavirus as of press time Saturday, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declares coronavirus the worst pandemic in 100 years.Patients 17 through 25 were found to have the virus over the weekend and are in quarantine. The Health Ministry reports that they are in stable condition.Netanyahu said that Israel is “acting on both the national and international levels” and that in the past 48 hours he has spoken with world leaders and initiated a conference call with other countries that will be held next week to see how world leaders can help each other.He rolled out a five-part plan for attacking coronavirus in Israel:First, all public installations will undergo disinfection, the prime minister said.“This virus is sensitive to bleach and we must act in an orderly way to disinfect railway stations, bus stations, etc.,” he told the public. “To this end, over the vacation period, which may be extended, I will mobilize young people, both in schools and in youth movements, in a very meticulous way, to help with the disinfection. I will also ask the IDF to take care of certain installations.”Next, he said that the Air Force may be enlisted to make certain that Israel has all essential supplies. Third, he said he is working on opening a line of credit in order to provide a response for businesses and companies that will feel the pressure.“Fourth, we will mobilize the best minds in Israel in order to develop a broad test in order to ensure an industrial testing ability that will separate between ill and healthy people,” Netanyahu explained. “We will continue to watch over the Israeli economy. Without this, things would bring about a two-fold – economic and industrial – collapse. It is within our ability to change this.”And finally, the prime minister said that Israel will use his ties with leaders in certain countries: “We will help them and they will help us,” he said. “With God's help, we will overcome the crisis together."Patient No. 22 was also diagnosed Saturday. He is a 50-year-old man from the center of the country who vacations in Barcelona and returned to Israel on March 1.Patients No.18-21 were confirmed on Friday.Patient No. 21, a Haifa resident in his 30s, arrived in Israel from Austria on March 1. He is quarantined at Rambam Medical Center in Haifa. Patient No. 20 is also from the center of the country and he traveled abroad, too, returning to Israel from Madrid on March 2.Patients 18 and 19 are both in their 50s and from central Israel. No. 19 returned to Israel from Zurich on March 4. Patient No. 18 returned to Israel from Spain on February 27.No. 17 is a pensioner who returned to the country from abroad, as well. He went directly in quarantine after driving home in a private car.In addition to the Israelis diagnosed with the virus, an Italian citizen who was in Israel for a conference in February, was diagnosed with coronavirus after returning to Italy, the Foreign Affairs Ministry announced. The Italian was in Israel between February 23 and 25, and spent most of his time at the Dan Hotel in Tel Aviv. Also, a French tourist to Israel tested positive for the virus on Friday. He spent one around 24 hours in the country, traveling between Ben-Gurion Airport and Jerusalem, where he took part in a family celebration at the Rambam Synagogue in Katamon.The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry is reporting that 19 Palestinians have been infected with the virus, most likely via itneraction with a group of pilgrims from Greece who visited Bethlehem. The town is on lockdown and the PA is reportedly working with Israel to contain the virus.Patient No. 16, an Arab-Israeli bus driver from eastern Jerusalem, like patient No. 24, was also infected by these tourists. He is in critical condition in critical condition at Baruch Padeh Medical Center Tiberias, where he checked in with pneumonia. The driver is now under anesthesia, and is on artificial respiration, according to the most recent reports.To date, more than 80,000 Israelis are in home isolation. The Population and Immigration Authority reported Saturday that in the last 24 hours, 19,089 foreigners have voluntarily left Israel.