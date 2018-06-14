A new ‘healthytarian’ haven opens in Tel Aviv

If yoga, meditation, nephropathy and plant-based organic food is your thing, then you are going to love the new urban wellness center that has just opened on Dizengoff.



The Urban Shaman seeks to nourish body and soul offering organic plant based food on its ground floor "jungle" and a 170 Square meter wellness and healing sanctuary with an infrared sauna, treatment rooms, naturopath consultations, and a yoga and meditation space in its "teepee" basement.





As indicated by the name and design of this joint, shamanism is at its heart.Ever since Urban Shaman co-founder Udi Sahar, 34, was a child, he was fascinated by indigenous peoples and chose them as the subject of many of the projects he was required to do during his early school years. He later went on to travel the world, visiting south and central America, India, and elsewhere, and studied extensively the healing modalities of ancient and modern cultures.Sahar began his relationship with natural medicine as a child who suffered from chronic illness. After an esthetician suggested he cut dairy and sugar out of his diet to treat his acne, he found this recommendation was key to his path to his overall recovery and has since embraced healthy eating and lifestyle.In recent years he has been working as a naturopath, clinical herbalist and yoga and mindfulness teacher. Three-and-a-half years ago he started providing a door-to-door service of organic cold press juices, providing packages for juice cleanses and guiding people as a naturopath. His vision was to bring all those elements together in one space. "Especially in a city where we live in so much stress and pollution, I think it's important," he said."Today I'm cured, I saw the light and I want to share it with everyone," he told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday, in the first days of Urban Shaman’s soft opening.Glancing down at the pink watermelon-based juice I had taken from the fridge, Sahar enquired whether I had had anything to eat or drink yet that morning. When I responded in the negative, Sahar advised that a green juice is the healthiest way to start one’s day, handing me a “Deep Green” juice instead comprising mangold, parsley, cucumber, apple, lemon and ginger - which proved to be a tasty mix. He also ordered delicious mushroom tacos to the table, made of corn tacos, black beans spread, guacamole, mushrooms, spinach and leek.Sahar’s broad naturopathic knowledge is the basis of the food prepared by chef Ofir Avidor at Urban Shaman. The menu comprises organic plant based food, cold pressed juices, raw desserts, nice cream --a healthier, fruit-based non-dairy version of ice cream-- smoothies and smoothie bowls served in coconut bowls. The coffee shop also offers custom made organic Detox Kits for weight loss meal plans, juice cleanses or postnatal nutrition.The co-founder of the Urban Shaman is German native Naomi Bubis, a former journalist and current blogger. After living and working through the 1st and 2nd intifada, Bubis felt that journalism had become too tough on her soul, and in addition to blogging about Tel Aviv, she decided to pursue her interest in nutrition, completing studies in integrative medicine.She met Sahar when she interviewed him for her blog column on inspiring people. The two instantly became friends and Sahar shared his vision with her. Last year they founded a pop-up food stand on Tel Aviv’s Ahad Haam street to test the waters with a mini version of what is now the Urban Shaman."We saw the audience was ready," Sahar said and thus they decided to create a permanent establishment. "Our vision in mind, body and spirit," Bubis noted. While the duo seeks to provide a jungle vibe with the upstairs eatery, the basement space is slated to create a desert atmosphere.The team members of the "jungle" are all connected to the world of healing nutrition. The kitchen serves 100% organic, gluten- and sugar free plant based food. "We believe food is medicine, so if it had chemicals on top of it, it's not medicine anymore,” Sahar explained."Plant-based is mostly about the ecosystem, caring about the earth, how we we nourish ourselves and how we cultivate the land is how we give back," he remarked.The Teepee was not yet ready on Wednesday, but it will be by Friday, when they are having a launch party. The Teepee will offer Tibetan sound healing sessions, Jivamukti Yoga, mindfulness classes for adults and children, and early morning drop in meditation sessions. The Teepee will also offer in-house naturopathic consultants, an osteopath, and Reiki Master.In the heart of Tel Aviv on the bustling Dizengoff street, Shar and Bubis hope to provide their customers with a wellness oasis and an escape from the city.