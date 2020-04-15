A robot to replace staff treating coronavirus designed by Israeli experts

A robot has been designed by Israeli engineering and health experts to replace some of the tasks of medical staff treating coronavirus patients, in order to help reduce their risk of infection. Dubbed COROBOT the platform will initially be used in Rambam Health Care Campus’s new Coronavirus-Department.

“If the robot will successfully pass its installation at Rambam , in a relatively short amount of time we will be able to build more robots for Rambam and for similar departments in other Israeli hospitals,” said Professor Alon Wolf, academic head of the FIRST Robotics program in Israel. “Then additional FIRST Robotics groups all over Israel will join the effort," he added.

Medical professionals all over the world are in situations where they're over worked, or lack access to enough equipment such as protective masks, leading them to over exposure and inevitably contracting the coronavirus. Whenever a medical worker is diagnosed with the coronavirus the entire team must self-isolate for extended periods of time, making the situation harder on the whole system.

To combat this problem, an engineering team of students and alumni of the FIRST Robotics program from the Reali School in Haifa, led by Prof. Gil Yudilevitch of Technion Faculty of Aerospace Engineering, have designed a robot to lighten the load that medical staff have to deal with, reducing their exposure and thus their risk of infection from the virus. The COROBOT is operated remotely by medical staff using a joystick or smartphone app, with the help of video cameras attached to the robot, and the first prototype can take on tasks such as movement of medication, food or equipment to and from the coronavirus department.

You can watch the robot in action here: “In the next stage the robot will incorporate a communication system that will include a screen, camera, microphone, and speaker, and will be able to move from patient to patient and transmit information to the medical staff in real time,” said Prof. Gil Yudilevitch, leader of the engineering team. “I hope that in the future we will add features that will help with the actual treatment, such as sensors that will check patients’ pulse rates and blood oxygen levels," he added.You can watch the robot in action here:

Director General of the Rambam Health Care Campus, Prof. Michael Halbertal, struggled with the problem of medical staff becoming infected since the opening of the hospital's coronavirus department. This led him to approach several experts such as Prof. Rafael Bayer, his predecessor, and Prof. Wolf, who is also a renowned robotics expert and the Technion Vice President for External Relations and Resource Development. Prof. Yudilevitch then joined the effort next together with Professors Ezri Tarazi and Reuven Katz.