Ariel Energy Conference 2019: What to expect

Ariel University is the only accredited Israeli university not within the pre- 1967 lines..
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Chemists, physicists, mechanical engineers, electrical engineers and more will be attending the one-of-a-kind Energy Conference at Ariel University, the only conference of its kind in Israel that brings together key people from these different disciplines to discuss energy.
The main subjects for this year's conference will be energy story for long-term efficiency, proper selection of raw materials, and correct calculations for corrosion processes in the energy industry.
"Correct lighting, correct sleeping" will be one of the lectures presented by Ofer Keren, Director of Business Development at Keren Yeda Energy Ltd.
Keren claims that we have become addicted to artificial lighting and air conditioning, despite the former having been designed to extend daylight hours rather than being used during them. Lowering the strength of artificial lighting and activating it only after sunset would be the first, big step towards overall sustainability. The change would improve health and quality of life while also saving electricity.
A new and powerful energy converter for computers will be presented by Dr. Ilan Aharon, a researcher at the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Ariel University. The new GaN-based technology will enable a switch to sub-GHz frequencies (1000 times faster than what is currently in use).
Natan Shahar from the company Hewlett will be lecturing about renewable energy storage for extended periods of time for use in overloaded situations. The SKY ENERGY project that he will be presenting deals with the production of methane gas from the air and with electricity created by renewed energy to solve the problem of renewable energy avilability and to allow the use of the power base in the electricity grid.
Matanel Bitton, a graduate of the Mechanical Engineering and Mechatronics Department at Ariel University, will present his innovative final project: Preventing biological coupling (bacterial colonies) in pipelines by imitating the texture of shark skin. Usually, biological coupling is treated by injecting chemicals, which kill the bacteria but also the animals, while contaminating the environment. Shark skin texture, however, has been proven to reduce biological coupling. Bitton's project was a technology that produces imitated shark skin for pipes that is affordable.
Corrosion of materials in energy production systems is an issue in reducing energy waste that Doctor Elik Groisman from the Technion will address in his lecture.
Finally, Doctor Yan Rosen from Tel Aviv University will present his research on the use of ozone in producing ethanol, and therein energy, from vegetable waste. The use of ozone allows for energy production without pollution and without the risk of transportation with hazardous materials.
Entrance is free, but requires advanced reservation.
.
