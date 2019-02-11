Bamba is about to make a major breakthrough into the U.S. marketplace

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The United States is the third largest producer of peanuts and more than half of the American peanut crop goes into making peanut butter. However, starting next year, American children will be getting what will likely become their favorite peanut butter snack food from Israel.





Osem’s Bamba is on its way to widespread distribution in the U.S. in a deal brokered by the international food giant Nestle.

According to reports, Bamba will be sold as part of Nestle’s baby food product line.

Until now, the peanut butter and puffed corn snack food has been sold in limited quantities through Costco and Trader Joe’s. It has also been picked up in small, sporadic quantities, mostly by Orthodox food chains.

The move comes at the perfect time. Until now, American parents were discouraged from exposing their little ones to peanuts, which medical professionals believe led to an increase in food allergies. Now, new national health guidelines call for parents to give their children foods containing peanuts early and often, starting when they’re infants, as a way to help avoid life-threatening peanut allergies.

Israeli kids are less likely to develop food peanut allergies and one reason might be Bamba.

With the new deal, Osem’s long-term revenue is expected to increase by hundreds of millions of shekels.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



