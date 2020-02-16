The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Miriam Adelson: Cannabis is a gateway drug to opioids

“The normalization of cannabis in our society directly endangers its most vulnerable members: children,” said Dr Miriam Adelson.

By HANNAH HEPNER  
FEBRUARY 17, 2020 03:21
Miriam Adelson at the inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Miriam Adelson at the inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Policymakers and public health regulators must attempt to limit cannabis use, Dr. Miriam Adelson, founder and manager of the Adelson Clinic for Drug Abuse Treatment & Research in Las Vegas has said.
Adelson, an Israeli native, made the comments in her speech at the 20th anniversary of clinic.
Adelson knew her stance might not be a popular one given Nevada’s legalization of recreational marijuana in 2017 and the lucrative marijuana business, but she felt that it was pertinent and required saying, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
“I must insist, cannabis is indeed a gateway drug to potentially deadly opioids," she said.  "And the normalization of cannabis in our society directly endangers its most vulnerable members: children.
“When kids see their elders using cannabis as if it’s normal, they are much more likely to partake themselves,” she added.
According to research from the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse at Columbia University, children who first use cannabis between the ages of 14 and 15 have an 18 percent chance of becoming opioid addicts as adults.
“That risk spirals to an astonishing 28 percent among those who use cannabis at age 13,” Adelson explained in her speech.
“When children use cannabis, this imperils [brain] development, and they compromise their ability to exercise judgment, generating a vicious cycle of bad choices,” said Adelson.
This stunted development is particularly concerning since the human brain typically continues developing until the early to mid 20s.
Adelson's private nonprofit clinic, which has treated 1726 patients since its opening in 2000, provides medications like methadone, a synthetic opioid that prevents withdrawal symptoms without creating a “high,” in order to treat opioid addicts.
She and her husband, CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Sheldon Adelson, have worked to establish treatment clinics in Tel Aviv as well, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
Given all of her work with opioid addiction, the rising use in cannabis poses a serious concern to Adelson. She warns that cannabis “is a real and present danger to our children, the next generation, our future.”
In order to combat this threat, Adelson urges public schools to take actions like conducting drug tests in order to reduce peer pressure to partake in cannabis consumption.


Tags marijuana sheldon adelson addiction opioids Miriam Adelson
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The toxic ramifications of haredi education on Israeli society By JPOST EDITORIAL
What Netanyahu really wants is a fourth election By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: A journey to the Jordan Valley By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': This is why I met with PA leader Abbas By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The real source of Abbas’s ‘Swiss cheese’ revulsion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
2 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
3 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
4 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
5 MLB cancels promotion of Roger Waters' tour due to BDS support
Roger Waters, draped with a Palestinian keffiyeh
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by