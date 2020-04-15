The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus resurgence possible as late as 2024, Harvard study says

If immunity to the virus is not permanent, it is likely to enter into regular circulation, similar to the flu.

By LEON SVERDLOV  
APRIL 15, 2020 09:21
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 4, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 4, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Social distancing may be required until 2022 to prevent critical care capacities from being exceeded, said a Harvard study published in the journal Science on Tuesday as more coronavirus patients are hospitalized in intensive care units.

"Even in the event of apparent elimination, SARS-CoV-2 surveillance should be maintained since a resurgence in contagion could be possible as late as 2024," the scientists said in their report.

The study was conducted by Stephen M. Kissler and Yonatan H. Grad from Harvard's Department of Immunology and Infectious Diseases, as well as Marc Lipsitch, Christine Tedijanto and Edward Goldstein from the university's Epidemiology department. Grad and Lipsitch are corresponding authors of the report.

Regardless of the transition dynamics of the virus, say the scientists, urgent measures should be taken in order to address the current pandemic. "Vaccines and pharmaceutical treatments may require months to years to develop and test," say the scientists, with the only way to curb the pandemic being non-pharmaceutical interventions.

According to the scientists, SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the deadly COVID-19 disease, is capable of producing a "substantial outbreak" regardless of the season in all modeled scenarios. 

The study found that outbreaks established in the winter-spring, like the one leading to the COVID-19 pandemic, tend to have lower peaks. Ones occurring in the autumn-winter, on the other hand, are more acute, said the scientists.

It has yet to be determined whether people once infected would be permanently immune to the virus. According to the study, if immunity to the virus is not permanent, it is likely to enter into regular circulation, similar to pandemic influenza (the flu).

It is likely that short-term, 40-week immunity to the virus will lead to annual coronavirus outbreaks. If the immunity is long-term, standing at two years, the outbreaks will likely be biennial, with a major coronavirus outbreak occurring every other year.

As of Wednesday morning, the mortality rate of the COVID-19 disease stands at 6.4%, with close to 127-thousand deaths of nearly two million confirmed cases. By contrast, the mortality rate of the flu in the US stood at stood at 0.096% in the 2018-2019 season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), being nearly 67 times lower than that of the coronavirus.

A 2006 study published by the CDC's Emerging Infectious Diseases journal estimates the mortality of the Spanish Flu between 10-20%. Epidemiologist Larry Brilliant, who worked with the World Health Organization to help eradicate smallpox, told CNN late March that the 1918-1919 pandemic's mortality was between 2-10%.

According to the Harvard researchers, even if SARS-CoV-2 immunity will only last for two years, mild, 30%-immunity from other existing strands of coronavirus that usually cause the common cold may effectively eliminate its transmission for up to three years.

Even if the virus does appear to have died out, say the scientists, a resurgence in 2024 is likely. According to the Harvard researchers, long-term immunity, one achieved by vaccination, could potentially lead to the elimination of the virus.


Tags United States harvard university Coronavirus CDC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We must save Jewish newspapers from shutting down By JPOST EDITORIAL
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish Priorities for the IDF amid the coronavirus pandemic By YAACOV AYISH
Emily Schrader Using religion to scapegoat women for disasters – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Eric Mandel Nixon goes to China, Trump spends trillions to save America By ERIC R. MANDEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Aside from corona and politics By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Likud, Blue and White resume talks with deadline Monday night
President Rivlin meets with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz about forming an emergency unity government due to coronavirus
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
5 The Israeli who never gets off at Ben-Gurion Airport
Mishel Zrian
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by