For Breast Cancer Awareness month, Israeli plastic surgeons wear pink

Specialists in plastic surgery and breast reconstruction from hospitals and clinics around Israel will be wearing specially designed pink medical jackets this month in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.





Recently, dozens of these specialists put on their robes and met at Shay Medical Center at Tel Hashomer to take a picture together and raise awareness about the disease and the importance of breast reconstruction surgery for women who undergo treatment and survive. Reconstructive surgery after a mastectomy affects the healing process and body image of a patient, according to a release by the Israeli Society of Plastic & Aesthetic Surgery.



Some 1,000 breast reconstructive operations are performed in Israel each year, the society reports. The surgery is covered by insurance.





Dr. Meir Cohen, president of the Israeli Society of Plastic & Aesthetic Surgery, said that most often when people think of plastic surgeons, they think of them as performing “beauty surgery.”

“It is important to know that members of our association are leading the way in performing essential breast reconstruction surgery for women who have suffered from breast cancer,” Cohen said.



According to the Israel Cancer Association, about 4,500 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Israel each year and about 900 die of the disease.



The jackets worn in the photo were designed and provided by TopWear.



Breast Cancer Awareness month started October 1 and will continue through the 31st.







