Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Getting rid of plastic in Israel

One organization is trying to change the game, picking up one piece of trash at a time.

By TOVA FELSENTHAL, SARA LANDSMAN / BAR ILAN UNIVERSITY
August 28, 2019 05:06

Plastic Free Israel

Plastic Free Israel

With an actively growing population and limited space, Israel has faced serious complications concerning proper waste disposal. This has led to an enormous pollution issue in the country, one that most people are not completely aware of. One organization is trying to change the game, picking up one piece of trash at a time. Plastic Free Israel is an NGO dedicated to cleaning up Israel's beaches. Once a month, this organization schedules meet-ups at various locations with hundreds of volunteers. This feature follows the volunteers as they target Israel's polluted beaches.

Video created by Tova Felsenthal, Sara Landsman of Bar Ilan University in the video journalism course with Sivan Raviv


Related Content

Pastries
August 22, 2019
Not all sweets were made equal, as new food labels explain

By HAGAY HACOHEN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings