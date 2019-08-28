Getting rid of plastic in Israel

With an actively growing population and limited space, Israel has faced serious complications concerning proper waste disposal. This has led to an enormous pollution issue in the country, one that most people are not completely aware of. One organization is trying to change the game, picking up one piece of trash at a time. Plastic Free Israel is an NGO dedicated to cleaning up Israel's beaches. Once a month, this organization schedules meet-ups at various locations with hundreds of volunteers. This feature follows the volunteers as they target Israel's polluted beaches.



Video created by Tova Felsenthal, Sara Landsman of Bar Ilan University in the video journalism course with Sivan Raviv

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });