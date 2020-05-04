The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli researchers develop anti-coronavirus coating for surfaces

The cooperation between the different expertise of the scientists involved proved to be a key for the success of the study.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 4, 2020 20:23
Esti Toledo and Guillaume Le Saux at Dr. Mark Schvartzman's laboratory at the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. (photo credit: DANI MACHLIS/BEN-GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV)
Esti Toledo and Guillaume Le Saux at Dr. Mark Schvartzman's laboratory at the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.
(photo credit: DANI MACHLIS/BEN-GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV)
Although the coronavirus mainly spreads through the minuscule droplets that an infected person disperses in the air when they cough or sneeze, which are then inhaled by a healthy person, one of the characteristics that contribute to making the virus so insidious is its ability to survive on surfaces for a long time, even for days.
To address the issue, a team of researchers fromBen-Gurion University of the Negev are working to develop a nanomaterial coating that can be painted onto different surfaces and has the ability to kill the virus, as explained to The Jerusalem Post by  Prof. Angel Porgador of the university’s Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Genetics and the National Institute of Biotechnology in the Negev (NIBN) and Dr. Mark Schvartzman, from the Department of Materials Engineering.
“At the beginning of the outbreak, I was reading a paper testing how long the virus would survive on door handles made of different materials and I found out that copper was definitely the best one, killing the virus within a few hours,” Porgador explained. “I called Mark, with whom I have been collaborating for years, and I suggested trying to develop a coating that could be used for all sorts of objects that people touch, from door handles to mezuzot.”
The complementary expertise of the scientists involved proved to be a key for the success of the study.
“We come from different scientific backgrounds, Angel is a biologist who focuses on immunology research, while I’m a nanotechnologist. In recent years, most of my research has focused on developing nanomaterials for biomedical and biological purposes,” Schvartzman pointed out. “Our collaboration has been very fruitful in a synergy between such different fields that is very rare to find.”
Schvartzman and his team therefore started working on creating the materials for the coating – and their effectiveness could then be tested by Porgador’s lab.
“We quickly performed some experiments that showed very promising results and a concrete proof of concept,” the doctor explained, adding that their project was recently awarded a grant by Israel’s Innovation Authority providing funds for a year.
The basic goal of the research was to create a substance based on polymers, a plastic material which is also the basis for paints, incorporating nanoparticles of metals like copper.
“While the polymer is the carrier, the antiviral function is performed by these tiny particles of copper. The great advantage of nanomaterials is that they have a lot of surface, with a surface-to-volume ratio which becomes larger the smaller the object is,” Schvartzman added.
The researchers explained that they are working on creating a versatile formula that can be applied in coating different kinds of materials, from metals to plastic to wood, preparing compositions suitable for each – similar to how different types of paint must be used for different surfaces.
“It depends on the ability of a certain polymer to stick to a specific material, even if the pigment contained in it is the same,” Schvartzman told the Post.
One of the questions that the scientists are addressing and testing is how long the coating will last after being applied and how well it will resist different factors such as changes in temperature and humidity conditions or repeated touch.
Asked how long it will take for the coating to kill the virus when it reaches the surface, Porgador  said that their goal is to achieve a result similar to surfaces of pure copper, which eliminate the virus in four hours.
“If it was quicker than that, it would probably be toxic also for the human skin,” he pointed out.
The team hopes to have more answers in a month or two and to finalize the product within a few months.
The project is one of 27 proposals submitted to the Israel Innovation Authority by BGN Technologies, the technology transfer company of BGU.
PhD students Yariv Greenshpan and Esti Toledo, and postdoc Guillaume Le Saux are also participating in the research.


Tags science Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo As restrictions are lifted, Israelis go back to school By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak The High Court hearing: Judicial activism or legal pedantry? - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alan Dershowitz When Judges Rule: A comparison between the US and Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Arabic social media campaign compares Jews to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Finland rejects 104,000 kilos of Israeli oranges with banned pesticide
oranges on an orange tree
2 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
5 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by