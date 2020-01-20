The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israeli researchers find blue dye could repair hearts post attack

"Because Chicago Sky Blue is non-toxic, we think it might be tested to prevent further damage following the initial injury of a heart attack."

By HANNAH HEPNER  
JANUARY 20, 2020 12:45
A 3D printed, small-scaled human heart engineered from the patient’s own materials and cells. (photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
A 3D printed, small-scaled human heart engineered from the patient’s own materials and cells.
(photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
Chicago Sky Blue, a non-toxic blue dye, has been proven to repair heart tissue in mice, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation Insight. The research was conducted by a team from the Weizmann Institute of Science.

This molecule has been shown to diminish the size of scars, as well as improve the heart function of adult mice post-heart attack, according to the study, which was written about by Israel21C.
 
Cardiomyocytes, heart muscle cells, cannot regenerate after being impaired, making it difficult to recover from a heart attack. Because of this, heart diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide, the study explains.  Recovery from heart disease is dependent upon several conjoint processes. Among these processes are the reduction of inflammation and fibrosis - thickening and scarring of connective tissue - as well as the survival and regeneration of cardiomyocytes, the study's abstract continues.
“In my lab, most of the time we focus on finding drugs that can promote cardiomyocyte renewal,” Prof. Eldad Tzahor of the Weizmann Institute of Science told Israel21c. He worked with research student Oren Yifa. 
 
When Yifa and his colleagues injected the molecule into adult mice post-heart attack, positive results hinted at a new solution. These results included improved heart function of the mice. More specifically, their research showed that this dye can reduce inflammation as well as suppress the action of enzymes that are formed in excess during and after heart disease. 
“This research showed us that we also need to pay attention to other processes that take place following a heart attack, including inflammation and impairment in contractility. Because Chicago Sky Blue is non-toxic, we think it might be tested to prevent further damage following the initial injury of a heart attack,” Tzahor told Israel21c. 
Thus, even when heart muscle cells are permanently damaged, Chicago Sky Blue has the potential to improve cardiac function and help boost cardiac repair, according to the research.


