The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli researchers find method to convert carbon-containing waste to gas

Carbon-containing waste has presented an increasingly problematic challenge for industrialized societies

By EYTAN HALON  
FEBRUARY 9, 2020 16:33
An environmental worker stands near an excavator amid waste at Tianziling landfill in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China August 7, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
An environmental worker stands near an excavator amid waste at Tianziling landfill in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China August 7, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
Researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) unveiled a new technology on Sunday to turn carbon-containing waste into gas for energy production, offering a promising alternative to sending waste to landfill. 
The innovative gasification method, developed by researchers at BGU's Laboratory for Clean Combustion, uses the "unique chemical properties" of supercritical water to actively decompose organic material into gases with a range of potential uses, and lightly dissolve inorganic material. Water is heated to over 374 degrees Celsius and pressurized to more than 219 atmospheres, reaching a state where distinct liquid and gas phases can no longer be identified.
Carbon-containing waste, including mixed plastics and used tires, has presented an increasingly problematic challenge for industrialized societies. Methods to turn waste into energy serve a dual purpose, researchers said, by both reducing landfills and producing energy from non-fossil fuels.
Organic components are dissolved by supercritical water into hydrogen, methane and carbon dioxide. Hydrogen and methane produced by dissolving organic materials can serve as fuel sources and feedstocks for the chemical industry, and hydrogen is particularly relevant to the automotive industry's efforts to replace gasoline. Methods of gasification can also provide a potential solution to safely treat hazardous waste, researchers say.
While supercritical gasification methods have been studied for decades, the novel approach developed by researchers at BGU uses heat transfer methods to return energy used for warming supercritical water and materials back into the process. 
"It is necessary to find a method that can separate the useful component of waste from useless or dangerous components – supercritical water gasification is such a method, since water in a supercritical state has a unique property," Dr. Efim Korytnyi, who led the six-year research project, told The Jerusalem Post.
"It dissolves the organic part of the waste without affecting the inorganic one. As a result, the organic part of the waste is almost completely processed into a gas, while the inorganic part remains in the ash and is subsequently removed. Since oxygen is not used in the process and the temperature is relatively low, no harmful gas components are formed. These features make supercritical gasification extremely attractive."
As most communal and industrial waste contains both organic and inorganic substances, organic matter is converted into gas and solid inorganic elements can either be used for additional purposes or interred in landfills. The researchers emphasize that the combination of unique properties of supercritical water and continued technological innovation will ultimately outperform existing waste-to-gas solutions.
The latest research was supported by the Energy Ministry, the Environmental Protection Ministry and the Economy and Industry Ministry. The BGU researchers are currently in discussions with two companies to develop a pilot facility and commercialize their technology.
"The process has been intensively studied for the past 10-15 years with a view to implementation, yet the task is not to recycle the waste, but to do it efficiently," said Korytnyi. "We discovered the features of heat transfer in supercritical gasification, which limit the return of heat to the process by standard methods and offer new technological schemes which, in our opinion, should demonstrate more efficiency than conventional technologies."


Tags ben-gurion university science gas
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Stain on IAF By JPOST EDITORIAL
Joan Ryan What’s next for the UK’s Labour Party? By JOAN RYAN
My Word: Emojis, signs and mixed messages By LIAT COLLINS
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Why doesn’t Israel have a 911 system? By ELI BEER
Nimrod Goren Gas forum a diplomatic opportunity for Israel By NIMROD GOREN

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
5 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by