Israeli start-up helps quarantined coronavirus patients feel less lonely

An Israeli start-up specialized in providing medical and emotional assistance to the elderly confined at home has come to help the patients in quarantine at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan amid the fear that they might have contracted the coronavirus.For the group of Israelis who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, making it back to the country after two weeks in quarantine in their cabins off the Yokohama Port did not represent the end of the ordeal: immediately after landing on Friday, they were transferred to a special unit at Sheba for another two weeks isolated from each other, their families and even from medical staff as much as possible. Established in 2016, Tel Aviv-based Uniper Care offers a device that can connect to any TV and transforms it in an interactive station, allowing the users not only to access to a wide range of contents but also to participate in video-calls, classes and group activities, fostering a sense of community and promoting a healthier lifestyle.“We provide a health and wellness service to allow older adults and all sorts of patients to remain healthy, independent, socially and physically active,” Idan Pinchas, head of operations at the company, told The Jerusalem Post.Pinchas explained that they were already working with Sheba to launch a project with some of their departments, including the psychiatric and the telemedicine departments, when the medical center contacted them ahead of the arrival of the Israelis from Japan.“Sheba said that they wanted us to provide their staff with the ability to connect with the patients both in one-on-one and group sessions to minimize their exposure. We installed our devices in all of their rooms,” he added.The support offered through Uniper technology also includes psychological assistance and gym classes. The platform can also connect to WhatsApp, allowing patients to talk to their families on the TV screen.Another characteristic of the product is its user-friendliness: the options offered by the service are easily accessible on the screen with a remote, even to people who are less tech-savvy.“Just a few minutes also, we facilitated the first group session with all the patients,” Pinchas told the Post.Group sessions can include activities such as yoga or music classes, with everyone able not only to listen to a lecture but to participate as well."Uniper is a unique platform that has allowed us to connect seamlessly between the patients in the quarantine complex, their doctors and families,” Dr. Galia Barkai, head of Sheba Medical Center's telemedicine program, told the Post.“We did not imagine the powerful impact that this provides for everyone involved. The difference here is that Uniper creates a human dynamic with the doctor around the clock, builds confidence with the patient and creates a human bridge with the families as well. It's a telemedicine technology that injects positive energy into this complex operation that we are involved with," she added.Also for Uniper regular users the interactive aspect of the technology has been key to reduce the sense of social isolation especially acute among those who tend to spend long periods at home by themselves, such as elderly populations.“Several independent studies have confirmed the effectiveness of our service,” Pinchas said.According to data provided by the company, 83% of the users report that they feel less lonely and 96% that their quality of life has improved.Pinchas highlighted that Uniper usually works with large health systems which provide the technology to their patients and that thousands of people in Israel, the US and Europe are already using their product.In the meantime, over 180 Israelis, many of them schoolchildren, have been officially put in quarantine after having contacts with some South Koreans tourists who visited Israel earlier this month and who tested positive to the virus after returning home.“I think that this project with Sheba shows that this service is very needed in this type of crisis, and we are ready to help with any other request from the Health Ministry or other institutions. Unfortunately, I do not believe that these people will be the last potential carries of the virus in Israel. Solutions need to be found,” Pinchas concluded.The coronavirus originated in China, where over 76,000 cases and 2,442 deaths have been reported as of Sunday morning. According to the World Health Organization the virus has spread to 26 countries with over 1,200 infected.