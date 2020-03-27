BERLIN - A group of Nobel laureates announced Monday in a letter sent to the United Nations that the rulers of Islamic Republic of Iran have failed take measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus and engaged in a cover-up over the deadly disease."As a result of the regime's inaction, there has been a serious lack of preventive measures to control and ward off the spread of the novel coronavirus in Iran. For example, according to experts, the initial epicenter of the virus outbreak, the central city of Qom, was not quarantined, due to the regime's parochial political considerations," the 21 Nobel laureates wrote in a letter sent to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The laureates added that, "We are asking for your urgent intervention in the situation that is unfolding in Iran, as a means of preventing the further expansion of this catastrophe. We request that, with the help of the international community, all of the medical resources and treatment be taken out of IRGC's [Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps] control and instead be allocated to treatment and prevention efforts that can halt further spread of the coronavirus.”The United States classifies the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization.“There are various reports that indicate that the clerical dictatorship ruling Iran has engaged in a cover-up, preventing the free flow of crucial information about the spread of coronavirus in that country. "It covered up the truth in support of its political motives and agenda, including its intention to draw as many people out as possible so they attend its sham parliamentary elections and the anniversary of the 1979 revolution, which included street marches," the letter noted.The Nobel Laureates who signed the letter are from US, Canada, Germany and Norway. The signatories include: Michael Rosbash, Nobel Prize, Medicine 2017, USA ; Joachim Frank, Nobel Prize, Chemistry 2017, USA; Oliver Hart, Nobel Prize, Economics 2016, USA; Paul Modrich, Nobel Prize, Chemistry 2015, USA ; Randy Schekman, Nobel Prize, Medicine 2013, USA ; Arieh Warshel, Nobel Prize, Chemistry 2013, USA; David Wineland, Nobel Prize, Physics 2012, USA; and Gerhard Ertl, Nobel Prize, Chemistry 2007, Germany. The total of coronavirus deaths in Iran as of March 27 reached 2,926. Dr. Kianoush Jahanpur, the spokesman of Iran's National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce, said the total number of coronavirus infections is 32,332.