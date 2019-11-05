Airbnb banning 'party houses' after shooting left 5 dead

Airbnb is now banning "party houses" after five people were shot and killed during a Halloween party at a house in Orinda in California's Bay Area, the companies CEO announced on Twitter on Saturday.



Brian Chesky, Airbnb CEO, said in a tweet that the company will be "redoubling our efforts to combat unauthorized parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct, including conduct that leads to the terrible events we saw in Orinda."

Starting today, we are banning “party houses” and we are redoubling our efforts to combat unauthorized parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct, including conduct that leads to the terrible events we saw in Orinda. Here is what we are doing: — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) November 2, 2019

Third, we are taking immediate action against users who violate these enhanced guest policies, including removal. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) November 2, 2019

We must do better, and we will. This is unacceptable. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) November 2, 2019

He followed the tweet with details of how the company is going to take action."First, we are expanding manual screening of high-risk reservations flagged by our risk detection technology," he said. "Second, we are creating a dedicated "party house" rapid response team. Third, we are taking immediate action against users who violate these enhanced guest policies, including removal."He ended his Twitter thread by saying, "We must do better, and we will. This is unacceptable."The shooting took place during a Halloween party on Thursday night in an Airbnb that specifically does not allow parties. The event was advertised on social media and more than 100 people attended.A statement from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's office said, "Arriving officers found a highly chaotic scene that included gunshot victims, injured party-goers, and numerous people fleeing the scene. The party goers apparently came from throughout the Bay Area for the Halloween event."Three people were found dead at the scene and two others died after being rushed to the hospital. There is still no exact number of how many people were during the fight.No suspects have been arrested.

