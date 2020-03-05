Coronavirus fear causes Starbucks to suspend use of personal mugs

Starbucks will be temporarily discontinuing its policy of allowing customers to use reusable personal mugs and "for here" ware when purchasing beverages or dining at the coffeehouse chain until further notice, it announced on Wednesday.While the company is taking this action to fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, Starbucks will still continue to honor the 10-cent discount for customers bringing in their own mugs - even though they will be unable to use them, according to CNN. "We are optimistic this will be a temporary situation," said executive vice president Rossann Williams in a statement.Starbucks did not specify how long the program would be suspended for. However, the personal-cup policy has been in effect since 1985, according to the company website, and is planned to be reactivated as soon as the situation is deemed safe.The company is enacting five steps to combat the new public health crisis. One of the steps is to increase sanitary procedures in all franchise locations. The company will also be restricting all business-related travel for employees until March 31. "Our focus remains on two key priorities: Caring for the health and well-being of our partners and customers, and playing a constructive role in supporting local health officials and government leaders as they work to contain the virus," Williams said.