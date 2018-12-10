‘Criticism of Israel not an excuse for antisemitism’ says Theresa May

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

British Prime Minister Theresa May strongly condemned rising antisemitism in Europe on Monday in a speech to the Conservative Friends of Israel lobbying group, saying that it was a critical component of fighting all racial hatred.



Public debate over antisemitism in the UK has intensified in recent months following a bitter dispute between the Jewish community and the Labour Party which has been beset by antisemitism over the last few years and which adopted a truncated form of an internationally recognized definition of antisemitism in the summer.





After several months of growing anger from the Jewish community, Labour backtracked and adopted the full definition, with a caveat, but the party’s new hard-left membership and its vociferous criticism of Israel, not least from party leader Jeremy Corbyn, has left much of British Jewry highly sceptical of Labour.Picking up on this issue, May declared on Monday that “Criticising the government of Israel is never – and can never, ever be – an excuse for hatred against the Jewish people”.She also insisted that antisemitism in the UK must be tackled head on and was part of the wider struggle against racial hatred.“We must root out the scourge of antisemitism here in our own country… You cannot claim to be tackling racism, if you are not tackling antisemitism,” said the prime minister.In defense against allegations of antisemitism against him and his party, Corbyn has frequently pointed to his history of fighting against racism in the UK and around the world.During her speech, made at the Conservative Friends of Israel’s Annual Business Lunch, May said she it was a great pleasure for her to celebrate the "friendship between two great democracies – the UK and Israel.”Ahead of Christmas, she also pointed out that while Christian communities in the Middle East have been decimated by persecution and violent attacks in the wars that have beset Iraq and Syria, the Christian community in Israel “continues to thrive and grow.”

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



