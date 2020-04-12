The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom

Pseudo-frostbite, hives and persistent, sometimes painful redness may appear without respiratory symptoms

By TZVI JOFFRE  
APRIL 12, 2020 15:26
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy (photo credit: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / REUTERS)
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
(photo credit: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / REUTERS)
The novel coronavirus may cause dermatological symptoms such as pseudo-frostbite, hives and persistent, sometimes painful redness, as symptoms that affect the body outside the respiratory system continue to be found that may be associated with coronavirus infections, according to the French National Union of Dermatologists-Venereologists (SNDV).
The organization received numerous reports of cases with these symptoms in COVID-19 patients. These symptoms may appear without respiratory symptoms, according to a press release by SNDV.
A WhatsApp group of over 400 dermatologists has been organized by SNDV to discuss cases with these symptoms.
Last week, the Director General of Health Jerome Salomon responded to a question about whether dermatological issues such as hives could be new symptoms of the coronavirus, saying "not to my knowledge," according to Le Figaro, adding, however, that not everything is known about the virus, "but on this dermatological aspect I have not seen any publication," said Salomon.
Multiple new symptoms have been discovered over the past month that may be associated with the novel coronavirus, some appearing without any respiratory symptoms.
In late March, the British Rhinological Society and the American Academy of Otolaryngology both reported anecdotal evidence indicating that a loss of smell and taste could be a symptom of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Reports from multiple countries have indicated that significant numbers of coronavirus patients experienced anosmia, the loss of sense of smell, and ageusia, an accompanying diminished sense of taste, according to The New York Times.
Medical professionals are unsure what is causing the loss of the senses of smell and taste. Some viruses destroy the cells or cell receptors in your nose, while others infect the brain via the olfactory sensory nerves. The ability to infect the brain may explain some of the cases of respiratory failure in COVID-19 infections; evidence shows that coronaviruses may invade the central nervous system.
Some COVID-19 patients are also experiencing neurological issues, including confusion, stroke and seizures, according to the Times. Some patients also reported acroparesthesia, a tingling or numbness in the extremities.
Other COVID-19 patients have been afflicted by symptoms of a serious heart attack, but without any blocked arteries.
Studies on many of the newly realized symptoms have not been done, as physicians handling the coronavirus outbreak are overwhelmed, according to Forbes.


Tags france health Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
