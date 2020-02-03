The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Does the right playlist increase workout performance?

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
FEBRUARY 3, 2020 13:35
A recent study published in Frontiers of Psychology attempts to prove if configuring your workout playlist is linked to improved exercise performance.
The research assessed 19 actively-fit women around an average age of 26.4-years-old, during endurance exercises such as walking and high intensity exercises such as running or weightlifting, under four randomly assigned conditions: no music (NM), with music at 90-110 BPM (LOW), with music at 130-150 BPM (MED) and with music at 170-190 BPM (HIGH).
"The use of music during training represents a special paradigm for trainers to stimulate people undertaking different types of exercise," the study read. "However, the relationship between the tempo of music and perception of effort during different metabolic demands [has remained] unclear."
Their ratings of perceived exertion (RPE) were studied, and according to the white paper higher-tempo playlists reduces RPE and boost cardiovascular activity more so than lower-tempo playlists. Meaning that exercise seems less of an effort, but is more beneficial to physical fitness, according to study author professor Luca Ardigò of the University of Verona in Italy.
"RPE showed more substantial changes during the endurance exercises (11%,) than during high intensity exercise (6.5%,) between HIGH and NM conditions. [Additionally], the metabolic demand during the walking exercise increased between NM and HIGH bpm conditions," the study said.
Workout-enthusiast who would like to tailor their playlists around this trial-proven beat-per-minute creed can use Spotify to discover the tempo of their favorite songs - in order to compile a playlist that will not only meet their enjoyment standards but will also meet the desired beat-per-minute criteria of the researchers. Other applications, such as SoundCloud and SiriusXM grant users series of playlists that generally fit their workout goals and exercise needs.
"The results demonstrate that the beneficial effects of music are more likely to be seen in endurance exercise. Consequently, music may be considered an important tool to stimulate people engaging in low intensity physical exercise," The study concluded.


