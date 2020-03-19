The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Dolphins, fish swim in Venice’s clear canals as Italians sit in quarantine

Italians took to social media to show the upsurge in marine life as Venice's canals are clear of boats amid the coronavirus outbreak.

By RACHEL WOLF  
MARCH 19, 2020 11:39
An empty canal is seen after the spread of coronavirus has caused a decline in the number of tourists in Venice, Italy, March 1, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MANUEL SILVESTRI)
An empty canal is seen after the spread of coronavirus has caused a decline in the number of tourists in Venice, Italy, March 1, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MANUEL SILVESTRI)
As nonessential businesses in Italy come to a halt, the canals of Venice were cleared of the usual boat traffic, allowing Italians to see dolphins, fish and swans sitting in the still water. In an effort to lift morale, people have taken to social media to share videos and pictures of the rare animal sightings.
One Twitter user wrote, “Thought I’d spread a bit of positivity for you guys. Since the lockdown of Venice without the pollution from boats the water has been begun to clear up and a dolphin has been spotted in the canal for the first time in nearly 60 years! #venice”

“Unexpected side-effect of Coronavirus...With Italy in lockdown, the canal water in Venice has become much clearer due to lack of boat traffic. Swans, fish...even dolphins showing up,” another user wrote.

While many on social media speculated that without the boats the water quality had improved, the Venice mayor's office told CNN that quarantine had not resulted in cleaner water.
"The water now looks clearer because there is less traffic on the canals, allowing the sediment to stay at the bottom," a spokesperson told CNN. "It's because there is less boat traffic that usually brings sediment to the top of the water's surface."
However, the air quality in Venice has reportedly improved.
"The air, however, is less polluted since there are less vaporetti and boat traffic than usual because of the restricted movement of residents," the spokesperson told CNN.
In addition to sharing photos and videos of wildlife, social media has been covered in posts of Italians singing to each other from balconies while in quarantine. This trend was picked up in Israel and recently, people on balconies serenaded a couple getting married in a courtyard in Petah Tikvah.
According to the World Health Organization, as of March 18, Italy had 31,506 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 2,503 in the country died from the disease.


