The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Florida man arrested for camping on abandoned Disney's Discovery Island

The Disney-owned island currently sits abandoned, with no relation to the coronavirus outbreak or the lockdown procedures that followed.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
MAY 3, 2020 08:04
Walt Disney World's Discovery Island (photo credit: FLICKR)
Walt Disney World's Discovery Island
(photo credit: FLICKR)
Florida man Richard McGuire, 42 was found trespassing on the Walt Disney World's Discovery Island, according to the local sheriff's department.
McGuire, who spent the previous two days before his arrest camping on the island, noted that he was unaware that the property was closed to the public, adding he planned on staying in the "tropical paradise" for another week.
Following a report of a sighting, deputies searched by land, air and sea before finally encountering McGuire sleeping in one of the abandoned buildings. He was arrested and charged with trespassing on private property, and was notified to stay away from all other Walt Disney-owned properties under penalty of law.
The Disney-owned island currently sits abandoned, with no relation to the coronavirus outbreak or the lockdown procedures that followed. The island, located in Bay Lake, Florida and famous for its diverse population of animals and birds, closed its doors in 1999. Disney originally named the park Treasure Island, and later renamed it to Discovery Island.
Disney's four main theme parks in Orlando are currently closed to the public, following the coronavirus lockdown restrictions set on all public parks and attractions around the United States.
A financial analyst made headlines last week when he predicted that Disney World, Disneyland and the company's overseas properties won't be able to reopen until January 2021.
John Hodulik, the managing director of investment research at global financial firm UBS, estimated that health and economic concerns would keep the parks closed through 2020, in his report titled "The Eye of the Storm."
"We believe parks' profitability will be impaired for a longer period of time given the lingering effects of the outbreak and now assume an opening date of Jan. 1 as our base case," Hodulik wrote. "That said, the economic recession plus the need for social distancing, new health precautions, the lack of travel and crowd aversion are likely to make this business less profitable until there is a widely available vaccine."
Disney, which is preparing its quarterly report for publication in early May, has not commented publicly on Hodulik's report and did not respond to USA Today's inquiry. In its statement about the US parks' status in late March, the company said Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland in Anaheim, California, would both remain "closed until further notice."
Jayme Deerwester/TNS contributed to this report.


Tags Florida Disney Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo New York City Mayor de Blasio's blunder By JPOST EDITORIAL
What type of Middle East will the IDF meet after COVID-19? By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus has turned our attention away from other major stories By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Coping with Remembrance Day, comparing the day before, the day after By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Israel is a country, not a concept - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
3 When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen?
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
4 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
5 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by