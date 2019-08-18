Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

France: Shot and killed the waiter after waiting 'too long' for sandwich

According to eyewitness testimony, the shooter "lost his cool" while waiting for his sandwich, and fled the scene shortly thereafter.

By MAARIV ONLINE
August 18, 2019 11:55
A French flag hangs from a window of a restaurant decorated for Christmas holiday season

A French flag hangs from a window of a restaurant decorated for Christmas holiday season in Strasbourg, France. (photo credit: REUTERS)

A customer shot and killed a waiter at a pizzeria in the suburbs of Paris on Friday, after he allegedly waited "too long" for the sandwich he ordered, according to eyewitness testimony. Restaurant staff called the police after the man was shot in the shoulder in Noisy Le Grand, 15 k"m east of central Paris. Resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful and the man was declared dead on the spot.

According to eyewitness testimony, the shooter "lost his cool" while waiting for his sandwich, and fled the scene shortly thereafter.

Stunned residents gathered outside the pizzeria. "He was murdered over a sandwich?", asked one man incredulously. Another resident of the area, 29, said "It's sad. It's a quiet restaurant without any problems. They just opened a few months ago." Other bystanders mentioned the high rate of crime in the area, mainly public intoxication and drug trafficking.



