French payment firm closes Nazi account with Hezbollah, Assad and BDS ties

Supporters of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA (Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West) attend a demonstration in Dresden, Germany, October 21, 2018.
(photo credit: DAVID W. CERNY / REUTERS)
The French online payment company leetchi closed the account of Germany’s neo-Nazi party The Third Way because the account violated France’s anti-discrimination law by calling for the boycott of the Jewish state.
A spokesman for leetchi confirmed on Monday to The Jerusalem Post during a telephone interview that the company “deleted” the account because it was “against the terms and conditions” of the business. When asked specifically what the account violated, the spokesman said France’s law against hatred.
The spokesman said leetchi was not aware of the The Third Way’s illegal activities until it was brought to the management’s attention.
The Post exclusively reported on January 7 that the giant online payment service PayPal shut the account
of The Third Way after the Post revealed in a series of investigative articles The Third Way’s links to the Hezbollah, Syrian President Bashar Assad and its support for the anti-Israel boycott, sanctions and divestment movement.
After PayPal closed The Third Way’s account in January, the neo-Nazi party opened an account with leetchi.
The Third Way did not respond to numerous Post press queries.
The French-language website dreuz.info wrote a critical article on its website on the weekend covering The Third Way’s account with leetchi.
In May 2017, the Post reported that the website of the Third Way published a report in April on a visit by its members to Lebanon to champion Hezbollah’s war against Israel.
Members of the extremist group can be viewed on their website visiting the Hezbollah propaganda museum, called Where the Land Speaks to the Heavens, in the village of Mleeta in southern Lebanon. Kai Zimmermann, a senior leader of Der Dritte Weg, posed next to a plaque reading, “No, Israel is not invincible.” The neo-Nazi group labeled Israel a “Terror state Israel” on its website.
The US, the Arab League, Canada, the Netherlands, and Israel classify Hezbollah’s entire organization a terrorist entity. The European Union, including Germany, merely proscribed Hezbollah’s so-called “military wing” as a terrorist group in 2013.
The Third Way, whose goal is the creation of “German socialism,” wrote on its website: “What every person can do against the Zionist genocide.” The neo-Nazi group supports the BDS movement against the Jewish state.
German intelligence officials in the state of Baden-Württemberg wrote in a 2018 report that propaganda from the Third Way calling to boycott Israeli products “roughly recalls similar measures against German Jews by the National Socialists, for example, on April 1, 1933 (the slogan: ‘Germans! Defend yourselves! Don’t buy from Jews!’”)”
A graphic on the Third Way’s website states: “Boycott products from Israel: 729=Made in Israel.” The number 729 is used in bar codes to identify Israel-based products and companies. The intelligence agency for the state of Rhineland-Palatinate wrote in its 2018 report: “The Third Way’s slogan ‘Boycott Products from Israel’... betrays significant parallels to the anti-Jewish agitation of the National Socialists.”
According to the organization’s website, members of the Third Way met with the extremist Syrian Social Nationalist Party in Lebanon and representatives of the Bashar Assad regime in Syria.
