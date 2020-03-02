The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Hospital in Naples ransacked by family of boy killed by police officer

The ransacking of the hospital's emergency unit by the boy's family forced staff members to move patients to other wings and hospitals.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
MARCH 2, 2020 01:50
Nico Rodrigues, 21, looks into the sky outside the chapel of the Santa Maria della Sanita Basilica in the Rione Sanita neighbourhood in Naples (photo credit: REUTERS)
A family of a boy in Naples allegedly sacked the emergency wing of a hospital after the teenager was shot and killed trying to rob a plainclothes police officer.
The 15-year-old boy reportedly attempted to steal a Rolex watch from the off-duty officer in the Santa Lucia area of the city, according to Italian media. The officer was seated in a car with his girlfriend when the boy pulled up on a scooter and pointed a fake gun at the cop demanding the watch off his wrist.
The officer then shot the teenage assailant, who later died in hospital while undergoing surgery at Pellegrini.
The ransacking of the hospital's emergency unit by the boy's family forced staff members to move patients to other wings and hospitals.
“Last night, after the death of a minor who arrived in emergency with a gun wound, the unit was devastated by the family and friends of the boy,” said director of the local health authority Ciro Verdoliva. “This is a serious act for which I express solidarity with all our staff who, once again, have been victims of insults and attacks despite doing all they can to assist patients.
“I was forced to close the emergency room as what happened prevented services from being carried out in safe conditions, both for patients and staff.”
This isn't the first time this year Italian emergency staff in the region have endured aggression, violence or threats. In January, a small group of teenagers hijacked an ambulance forcing it to drive to a Naples neighborhood to treat a patient with a sprained knee, according to the Guardian.
After that incident, the army was requested to step in by senior health officials to protect emergency units across the region.


