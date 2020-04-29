The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Iran army spokesman warns US in Persian Gulf

Recently, Iran has launched attacks on ships and on Saudi Arabia and sent proxies to target US forces in Iraq.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
APRIL 29, 2020 09:38
An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran (photo credit: REUTERS)
An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
(photo credit: REUTERS)
 A spokesman for the Iranian military said on Wednesday that the US should be wary of any aggression in the Persian Gulf. His comments come in the wake of US President Donald Trump threatening to target Iranian IRGC fast boats that have harassed the US Navy over the last month. The comments are the latest threats that continue between Tehran and Washington and have increased over the last year. Iran has launched attacks on ships and on Saudi Arabia and sent proxies to target US forces in Iraq. The US has responded with airstrikes. Both countries are wary of a war.
Brig. Gen. Abolfazi Shekarchi is a senior spokesman for the Iranian armed force. After hearing Trump’s comments he went on a news program in Iran and described America’s threats as a kind of psychological war. “It is an attempt to gain points and public opinion in the upcoming US elections, and for the US President to escape from domestic problems, sometimes people say such things against us but we must say that in any case they are violating international law.”
He warned the Americans against making any mistakes. “They will receive a slap if they make a mistake and it will be a justifiable slap.” The Iranian armed forces are not usually leading the way in tensions with the US. Instead it is the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that tend to harass US ships in the Gulf and mastermind the attacks in Iraq. The IRGC also downed a US drone last year. As such the comments by the Iranian army may also be designed to show that it is relevant. It recently took delivery of numerous new Iranian drones.
“We constantly critique our enemies, the Americans, and ask what are they doing in this region and the Persian Gulf.” He said all countries have a right to 100% security in the Gulf and he wondered what the Americans are doing so far from home, what are they “looking for,” he asked. “Not only do they have no answer to that question, but they are also harassing us and violating international law.” He said free passage of the Persian Gulf was a right for all ships. He reiterated that if the US takes the slightest action against Iran in its waters they will “be slapped harder than before, because we do not joke when it comes to the defense of our country.”
The Iranian army is working hard to fight the coronavirus he asserted. The armed forces have assisted at 58 hospitals, providing more than 10,000 beds and 31,000 staff members, he says. “In addition to preparing and being ready for the enemy, were are engaged in the fight against the virus,” he noted.


